She's Back! Carrie Underwood Replacing Katy Perry as a Judge on 'American Idol'
Carrie Underwood is returning to her roots!
The country star, 41, is replacing Katy Perry on American Idol, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, July 31.
According to Deadline, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who rose to fame after winning Season 4 of the ABC show in 2005, will sit alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the panel for Season 25.
Earlier this year, the "Teenage Dream" singer announced she would be exiting the ABC show after six years. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
Ever since Perry, 39, revealed she was pursuing other things, many names have been thrown out as to who would be a good replacement, including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pink, Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Kelly Clarkson and more.
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson, who was the first American Idol winner, explained why she couldn't take over for the pop star, 39.
"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can,'" Clarkson explained while walking the red carpet at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this year. "And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."
Sparks, who won Season 6 of American Idol, was hoping she could sit in the chair and help people achieve their dreams.
"There's room for all of us. We have to encourage (prospective artists) and speak life into the youth. 'Gatekeeping' … that word should be thrown out the window," the singer told USA TODAY.
"I've been doing this for a while; I've learned a lot," she added.
However, it looks like Underwood was the best fit, especially since she reflected on how far she's come 20 years later.
"REFLECTION of the week: contestant number #14887 received her golden ticket to Hollywood! I can’t believe it has been almost 20 years since auditioning for @AmericanIdol! #ReflectionOfTheWeek," she wrote on Instagram in May.