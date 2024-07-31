She's Back! Carrie Underwood Replacing Katy Perry as a Judge on 'American Idol'

Earlier this year, the "Teenage Dream" singer announced she would be exiting the ABC show after six years. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"