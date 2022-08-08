Carrie Underwood Kicks Back & Relaxes With Girlfriends As Career & Marital Woes Rage On
Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men!
On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted to Instagram. "I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! ❤️you guys!!!"
MARITAL WOES: CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER'S MARRIAGE PLAGUED BY JEALOUSY, SPILLS SOURCE
Though Underwood didn't clarify on which "guys" the girls were with, it is likely that her man was at the intimate gathering. With the opposite sexes seemingly separating to enjoy their own time together, Underwood may have been picking her friends' brains about how to balance her career and husband.
As OK! reported, Underwood has been prioritizing her career as of late, and despite trying to include her family in her crazy pop star life, it seems her attempt at getting them to join her on tour won't solve all their problems.
“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source revealed. “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus, he wasn’t too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months.”
“Work is a huge priority for her, and they’re still figuring out how they’re going to handle her being gone for weeks at a time. But at least Carrie and Mike are still trying," pointed out the insider.
However, it seems it's not just Underwood's recent career bump in the road that has caused problems in their relationship. "Carrie used to feel insecure in the marriage," an insider previously spilled, noting everything changed during the pandemic. "The tables turned. Little things about Mike annoyed her."
REESE WITHERSPOON, KELLY CLARKSON & MORE: SEE THE COUPLES WHOSE MARRIAGES HAVE BEEN PLAGUED BY HOLLYWOOD LIFE
And while Underwood and Fisher are picture perfect on the surface, "there's a lot going on behind the scenes," as the source explained the blonde babe, "puts on a happy show for the cameras."
"If you ask people who know them, they'll say Carrie and Mike's 11-year-marriage is far from picture perfect," the source concluded. "The truth is they've had issues for years."
Underwood and Fisher said "I Do" in 2010, later welcoming sons Isaiah, now 5, in 2015 and Jacob, now 3, in 2019.