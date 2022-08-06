Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life

Carrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.

“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus, he wasn’t too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months. Work is a huge priority for her, and they’re still figuring out how they’re going to handle her being gone for weeks at a time. But at least Carrie and Mike are still trying."