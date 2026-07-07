Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Homemaking Skills After Backlash Over 'Traditional' Marriage to Mike Fisher: Photo

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Carrie Underwood is embracing "granny chic" and showing off her homemaking skills after facing backlash over her "traditional" marriage to Mike Fisher. "Finally got my mixed granny square curtains up to hide the HVAC doors," Underwood, 43, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 7. "My eyes need to get used to them there…I might have reached my 'granny chic' threshold."

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'Granny Chic'

Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram Carrie Underwood used curtains to hide HVAC doors.

In the snaps, the "Before He Cheats" singer showed off a pantry filled with numerous labeled glass jars. The colorful "granny square curtains" were front and center, featuring different colored flowers and backgrounds. "I don’t think I knew how 'granny' was too 'granny' until now. 🤪😂," she continued in the caption. "We'll see if I leave them up or take them down, join them and make a throw. 🤷‍♀️."

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Fans Praised Carrie Underwood's Creativity

Source: MEGA Fans supported Carrie Underwood's 'granny chic' style.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section, joking that "granny was the cool thing to do now." "I love them!! Always wanted to do curtains but living with my daughter she’s not on the same page 😂 plus in your pantry with canned goods is the perfect fit!!" one admirer wrote while another said, "It’s a beautiful display! Granny or not it matches all of your canning jars. Great job!" "Leave them!!!!!" a third added. "It looks beautiful! It’s not too granny at all!!!!"

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Carrie Underwood Faced 'Traditional' Marriage Backlash

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher tied the knot in 2010.

The post comes months after the American Idol alum and her husband, 46, whom she married in 2010, faced backlash for their "traditional" marriage. The drama starter after the music competition's Taylor Swift night in May, when Underwood opened up about moving her family from Hollywood to a 400-acre property in Franklin, Tennessee. "When I'm away [for work], I'm like Cinderella at the ball. I'm a princess, and it's great," she told a news outlet at the time. "And then I come home, and I'm covered in dirt [and] p---. It's just the polar opposite. I'm cleaning up after everybody and barefoot in the kitchen. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Are 'Very Traditional Couple'

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two sons: Isiah and Michael.