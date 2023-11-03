OK Magazine
'A Bump in the Road': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Not Happy' About Singer Extending Her Las Vegas Residency

Nov. 3 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Carrie Underwood might be ecstatic about the continuation of her Las Vegas residency, however, her husband, Mike Fisher, is apparently far from thrilled.

"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider recently revealed of her shows, titled Reflection, in Sin City.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher tied the knot in 2010.

"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," the source spilled of the retired athlete, who seems to have taken on the role of stay-at-home dad at their Tennessee residence, where he's been left to care for their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

While "Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the confidante confessed the couple "butted heads about it," as Fisher "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."

The couple shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

Underwood "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time," the source admitted. "She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there."

Fisher, on the other hand, "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events," the insider dished.

The spouses' current situation is "definitely a bump in the road," however, seeing as their 13-year marriage has been put to the test in the past, the insider is certain "they'll get through this."

Mike Fisher isn't pleased with the extension of his wife's residency.

News of Fisher's frustrated feelings comes nearly two months after the "Before He Cheats" singer announced the extension of her residency.

"Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March! We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, reminding fans there were still more shows remaining this year.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have faced marital problems in the past.

Her next concert is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, and she's set to then close out her final performances of the year from Friday, December 1, to Saturday, December 16.

Despite the apparent disagreement, Fisher and Underwood's marriage seems to still be going strong, as they were spotted together during a rare night out in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, October 25, as OK! previously reported.

The former NHL star and the country sensation displayed a united front as they celebrated the launch of the crooner's longtime friend Ivey Childers' Southbound Tequila.

Source: OK!

Life & Style spoke to a source regarding Fisher's reaction to Underwood extending her residency.

