'A Bump in the Road': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Not Happy' About Singer Extending Her Las Vegas Residency

"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," the source spilled of the retired athlete, who seems to have taken on the role of stay-at-home dad at their Tennessee residence, where he's been left to care for their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

While "Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the confidante confessed the couple "butted heads about it," as Fisher "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."