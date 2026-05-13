or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Carrie Underwood
OK LogoCOUPLES

Carrie Underwood's 'Traditional' Marriage With Mike Fisher Exposed: 'He’s a Guy Who Wants Normalcy'

Photo of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher value 'normalcy' at home amid their public personas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 13 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s home life is a far cry from the country star’s renowned fame.

According to a Wednesday, May 13, report, the musician, 43, tries to keep things as normal as possible with her husband, 45, when she’s out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

'There Was a Lot of Compromising'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010.

“As supportive as he is of her career, he’s a guy who wants normalcy. They are a very traditional couple living a not-so-traditional life,” an insider revealed.

The celebs — who tied the knot in 2010 — have reportedly grappled with maintaining Underwood’s music and Fisher’s ice hockey coaching career, especially since the country star is the breadwinner.

“That has been the biggest struggle they have faced in their relationship, balancing their careers and paths, and letting each other pursue the things that make them happy while supporting each other and staying grounded as a couple," the source said. "In the earlier years of their marriage. There was a lot of compromising.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Stars Bond Over Their Faith

Image of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two kids.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two kids.

When the duo spends time apart, they stay grounded through their shared connection to their religion.

“Not being together physically can get tough to handle. Carrie and Mike would say that they [look to] their faith, which really is their foundation,” the insider dished. “On paper, they’re not very similar, but they share their faith and have always put that first.”

The stars’ contradictory interests have presented a challenge at times: Fisher treats hunting and fishing like a “full-time job,” while Underwood merely “puts up with [it].”

“Mike is pretty conservative, while Carrie is more open-minded, and he’s more reserved and private than she is,” the source added.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Carrie Underwood's Home Life

Image of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher maintain balance in their lives through their shared faith.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher maintain balance in their lives through their shared faith.

Although hunting is not Underwood’s forte, she does love spending time outdoors with kids Isaiah, 11, and Jacob, 7.

“When they’re in Tennessee, it’s the typical lifestyle of a family with young kids,” the insider said.

The source added, “Carrie loves life on the farm — growing vegetables, caring for animals and teaching her kids to do the same. She loves her career and creating and performing, but as she has said, that’s not her real life. Her real life is at home with her family.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer also dedicates her free time to exercise, whether running outside or working out at home with a trainer.

Image of Carrie Underwood's 'real life is at home with her family.'
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood's 'real life is at home with her family.'

In an interview this past April, Underwood spilled what it’s like returning home after A-list performances and appearances.

“When I’m away [for work], I’m like Cinderella at the ball,” she joked. “I’m a princess, and it’s great. And then I come home, and I’m covered in dirt [and] poop. It’s just the polar opposite. I’m cleaning up after everybody and barefoot in the kitchen…I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.