Carrie Underwood's 'Traditional' Marriage With Mike Fisher Exposed: 'He’s a Guy Who Wants Normalcy'

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Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s home life is a far cry from the country star’s renowned fame. According to a Wednesday, May 13, report, the musician, 43, tries to keep things as normal as possible with her husband, 45, when she’s out of the spotlight.

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'There Was a Lot of Compromising'

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010.

“As supportive as he is of her career, he’s a guy who wants normalcy. They are a very traditional couple living a not-so-traditional life,” an insider revealed. The celebs — who tied the knot in 2010 — have reportedly grappled with maintaining Underwood’s music and Fisher’s ice hockey coaching career, especially since the country star is the breadwinner. “That has been the biggest struggle they have faced in their relationship, balancing their careers and paths, and letting each other pursue the things that make them happy while supporting each other and staying grounded as a couple," the source said. "In the earlier years of their marriage. There was a lot of compromising.”

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The Stars Bond Over Their Faith

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two kids.

When the duo spends time apart, they stay grounded through their shared connection to their religion. “Not being together physically can get tough to handle. Carrie and Mike would say that they [look to] their faith, which really is their foundation,” the insider dished. “On paper, they’re not very similar, but they share their faith and have always put that first.” The stars’ contradictory interests have presented a challenge at times: Fisher treats hunting and fishing like a “full-time job,” while Underwood merely “puts up with [it].” “Mike is pretty conservative, while Carrie is more open-minded, and he’s more reserved and private than she is,” the source added.

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Inside Carrie Underwood's Home Life

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher maintain balance in their lives through their shared faith.

Although hunting is not Underwood’s forte, she does love spending time outdoors with kids Isaiah, 11, and Jacob, 7. “When they’re in Tennessee, it’s the typical lifestyle of a family with young kids,” the insider said. The source added, “Carrie loves life on the farm — growing vegetables, caring for animals and teaching her kids to do the same. She loves her career and creating and performing, but as she has said, that’s not her real life. Her real life is at home with her family.” The “Before He Cheats” singer also dedicates her free time to exercise, whether running outside or working out at home with a trainer.

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood's 'real life is at home with her family.'