or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Carrie Underwood
OK LogoNEWS

Carrie Underwood Is 'Looking Ahead' to 'American Idol' Gig and 'Not' Thinking About Inauguration Snafu

carrie undewood looking forward idol
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 8 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Carrie Underwood might have hit a snag during Donald Trump's inauguration in January, but she's not worried about it.

"She handled the situation like a pro. She’s not looking back, just ahead — to American Idol," a source dished of the country star, 41.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie undewood looking forward idol
Source: mega

Carrie Underwood performed at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who is taking over for Katy Perry on the series, had a mishap when the music didn't play at the Capitol, forcing her to sing a capella.

Fortunately, Underwood continued on and didn't make a big deal out of it.

One social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" while another fan added, "That was so awkward. Carrie Underwood is a queen."

Article continues below advertisement
carrie undewood looking forward idol
Source: mega

The star faced backlash for singing at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person stated, "Okay, raise your hand if you think they sabotaged Carrie Underwood on purpose?"

A fourth user agreed, writing, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"

Article continues below advertisement
carrie undewood looking forward idol
Source: mega

The music cut out during the country star's performance.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde babe previously faced backlash for agreeing to the gig in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

After it was announced she would sing "America the Beautiful," people were quick to criticize her decision.

One person wrote, "People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there," while another said, "of course Carrie Underwood’s white country a-- is a Trump supporter."

Article continues below advertisement
carrie undewood looking forward idol
Source: mega

Carrie Underwood rarely talks about politics.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person added: "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration. How can someone who has become famous thanks to the support of millions of people, including a large part of the liberal public, choose to associate herself with a president who has sown so much hatred and division in the country? The song 'America the Beautiful' becomes ironic when performed by someone who chooses to support a leader who has stripped so many communities of their dignity," while a fourth person fumed: "I'm not a country music person, but I always liked some of Carrie Underwood's stuff. Blown Away was really good. But her performing at Trump's inauguration leaves a bitter taste in my mouth."

Underwood clapped back, stating: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

In Touch spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.