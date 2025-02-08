Carrie Underwood Is 'Looking Ahead' to 'American Idol' Gig and 'Not' Thinking About Inauguration Snafu
Carrie Underwood might have hit a snag during Donald Trump's inauguration in January, but she's not worried about it.
"She handled the situation like a pro. She’s not looking back, just ahead — to American Idol," a source dished of the country star, 41.
As OK! previously reported, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who is taking over for Katy Perry on the series, had a mishap when the music didn't play at the Capitol, forcing her to sing a capella.
Fortunately, Underwood continued on and didn't make a big deal out of it.
One social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" while another fan added, "That was so awkward. Carrie Underwood is a queen."
A third person stated, "Okay, raise your hand if you think they sabotaged Carrie Underwood on purpose?"
A fourth user agreed, writing, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"
- Carrie Underwood *Almost* Wasn't On 'American Idol' — See Her 5 Best Performances
- Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shades Carrie Underwood After Claiming She Was the First Artist to Bring Country Music to 'American Idol': 'You're Welcome!'
- Carrie Underwood 'Hit the Ground Running' After Joining 'American Idol' as a Judge: 'It's Been a Whirlwind'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The blonde babe previously faced backlash for agreeing to the gig in the first place.
After it was announced she would sing "America the Beautiful," people were quick to criticize her decision.
One person wrote, "People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there," while another said, "of course Carrie Underwood’s white country a-- is a Trump supporter."
A third person added: "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration. How can someone who has become famous thanks to the support of millions of people, including a large part of the liberal public, choose to associate herself with a president who has sown so much hatred and division in the country? The song 'America the Beautiful' becomes ironic when performed by someone who chooses to support a leader who has stripped so many communities of their dignity," while a fourth person fumed: "I'm not a country music person, but I always liked some of Carrie Underwood's stuff. Blown Away was really good. But her performing at Trump's inauguration leaves a bitter taste in my mouth."
Underwood clapped back, stating: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”
In Touch spoke to the source.