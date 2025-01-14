Whoopi Goldberg 'Stands Behind' Carrie Underwood's Choice to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration But Admits She Won't Be Watching
Whoopi Goldberg confessed she won't be tuning in to see Carrie Underwood perform at Donald Trump's Monday, January 20, inauguration, but the actress doesn't think the singer deserves the backlash she's receiving over the gig.
The talk show co-host discussed Underwood's announcement on the Tuesday, January 14, episode of The View.
"I stand behind her," Goldberg, 69, said of the former American Idol winner, 41. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support."
"It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching," she confessed, "but that's just me."
Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, agreed social media users were being too hard on the "Before He Cheats" crooner, noting people need to refrain from their eagerness to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics."
"If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows," Griffin said.
- Carrie Underwood Faces Backlash After Nabbing Donald Trump Inauguration Gig: 'Incredibly Outrageous'
- Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Say Donald Trump's Name 1 Day After He Wins 2024 Election: 'What Happened Last Night?'
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Joe Biden Needs to 'Secure the Capitol' in the Event Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The former White House staffer also shared that "from a business standpoint," the blonde beauty will likely "make a lot of money off of" her decision to support Trump, 78, as she may "become an icon of MAGA and the American right."
Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she stated on Monday, January 13. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Before accepting the job, the blonde beauty had stayed mum on her political views.
"I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy," she spilled in a 2019 interview. "Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."
Village People will also be on hand at an inauguration event to perform Trump's favorite tune "Y.M.C.A."
"We know this won't make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the band wrote on Facebook. "Our song 'Y.M.C.A.' is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."