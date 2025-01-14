or
Whoopi Goldberg 'Stands Behind' Carrie Underwood's Choice to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration But Admits She Won't Be Watching

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Carrie Underwood
Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't think Carrie Underwood should be criticized for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg confessed she won't be tuning in to see Carrie Underwood perform at Donald Trump's Monday, January 20, inauguration, but the actress doesn't think the singer deserves the backlash she's receiving over the gig.

The talk show co-host discussed Underwood's announcement on the Tuesday, January 14, episode of The View.

whoopi goldberg supports carrie underwood perform donald trump inauguration wont watch
Source: abc

Whoopi Golberg said she supports Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I stand behind her," Goldberg, 69, said of the former American Idol winner, 41. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support."

"It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching," she confessed, "but that's just me."

whoopi goldberg supports carrie underwood perform donald trump inauguration wont watch
Source: mega

The country musician will sing 'America the Beautiful' at the event.

Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, agreed social media users were being too hard on the "Before He Cheats" crooner, noting people need to refrain from their eagerness to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics."

"If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows," Griffin said.

The former White House staffer also shared that "from a business standpoint," the blonde beauty will likely "make a lot of money off of" her decision to support Trump, 78, as she may "become an icon of MAGA and the American right."

Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she stated on Monday, January 13. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

whoopi goldberg supports carrie underwood perform donald trump inauguration wont watch
Source: abc

Goldberg admitted she won't 'be watching' Trump's Monday, January 20, inauguration.

Before accepting the job, the blonde beauty had stayed mum on her political views.

"I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy," she spilled in a 2019 interview. "Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."

whoopi goldberg supports carrie underwood perform donald trump inauguration wont watch
Source: mega

Underwood didn't reveal who she voted for in the 2024 election.

Village People will also be on hand at an inauguration event to perform Trump's favorite tune "Y.M.C.A."

"We know this won't make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the band wrote on Facebook. "Our song 'Y.M.C.A.' is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

