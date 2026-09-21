HEALTH Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows Canceled as He Recovers Under Close Medical Care After Alleged Suicide Attempt and Extortion Threat Source: MEGA Carrot Top's upcoming Las Vegas shows get canceled as comedian remains hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt. OK! Staff Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Carrot Top’s upcoming Las Vegas shows on Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday have been canceled. Per Page Six, the comedian's representative, Jami Schlicher, said in a statement, “Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care.”

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Carrot Top is Reportedly Leaning into Humor to Overcome This Difficult Time

Source: MEGA Carrot Top allegedly tried to take his own life last Friday.

Per TMZ, Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, allegedly tried to take his own life last week in the Las Vegas area. Schlicher also told Page Six that he is currently recovering fast and is leaning on his humor to lighten the mood as he deals with this difficult time. “He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” the statement continued.

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Source: MEGA Carrot Top reportedly leaned into humor to get through this difficult time.

“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him,” the representative added. Thompson has had a residency in Vegas since 2005, and he usually performs from Monday to Saturday, with Sundays off. The date for his next performance is scheduled for September 23, per the outlet. However, it is unclear if he will be able to regain his strength to perform in front of a crowd by Wednesday.

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Carrot Top Allegedly Attempted Suicide due to Extortion Threat

Source: MEGA Carrot Top's lawyer stated that Brian Evans threatened to leak his client's explicit video before his alleged suicide attempt.

Before the alleged suicide attempt, Thompson was reportedly being extorted over a s– tape. The comedian's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, claimed as much in a court filing in Broward County, Florida, on September 3. Per Page Six, the documents claimed that one of Thompson's previous opening performers, musician Brian Evans, was threatening to leak an explicit video of the 61-year-old if he didn't pay $500,000 in “immediately available funds.” “Evans demands immediate payment of significant sums and states that, absent immediate payment, a sexually explicit recording of Thompson will be filed in the public court file so that it may be obtained and disseminated by the press and other parties,” Bitman wrote in the filing.

Source: MEGA Brian Evans claimed that he is 'sorry' that Carrot Top 'hurt himself.'