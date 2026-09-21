or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > hospitalization
OK LogoHEALTH

Carrot Top's Rep Says Comedian Is Awake, Breathing on Own Amid Hospitalization

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top remained under medical care while recovering in a Las Vegas hospital.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top's representative Jami Schlicher shared a positive update on his condition.

"Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him," Schlicher told TMZ and Page Six about the comedian, Scott Christopher Thompson.

He was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18, following a suicide attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top’s Humor Has Returned During Recovery

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Carrot Top shared moments of humor with medical staff while recovering in the hospital.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top shared moments of humor with medical staff while recovering in the hospital.

As Thompson continues his recovery, Schlicher offered a glimpse into how he has been doing with those around him.

"Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him," she said.

Thompson has also received an outpouring of support since news of his hospitalization emerged.

"Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," Schlicher added.

She also shared a message on behalf of Thompson and his family as he remains under medical care.

"Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected," she revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Carrot Top’s Las Vegas performances were canceled following his hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top’s Las Vegas performances were canceled following his hospitalization.

Thompson has performed on the Las Vegas Strip for decades, with his prop-comedy residency at the Luxor running since 2005.

His Friday, Saturday, and Monday performances were canceled following his hospitalization.

However, as of now, there has not been an update on when he will return to the stage.

MORE ON:
hospitalization

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Faced Legal Dispute Before Hospitalization

Image of Carrot Top faced a legal dispute involving former opening performer Brian Evans.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top faced a legal dispute involving former opening performer Brian Evans.

Amid the ongoing health update, Thompson was also involved in a legal dispute with Brian Evans, a musician who previously performed as an opening act for his Las Vegas show.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Thompson’s attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans of demanding $500,000 while discussing the possible public filing of a s------- explicit recording involving the comedian.

Image of Carrot Top was mentioned in Brian Evans’ email addressing the legal dispute.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was mentioned in Brian Evans’ email addressing the legal dispute.

Evans denied describing his communication as a threat in an email included in the filing.

"It is not a threat," he wrote.

"I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money. I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything," he added.

"I am telling you … that I would rather resolve the claims against your client [Thompson] than continue this motion practice," Evans continued.

Evans ended the email by addressing what could happen if Bitman did not meet his deadline.

"It is not an offer your client will ever see again — not even remotely close," the email said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.