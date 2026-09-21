Carrot Top's Rep Says Comedian Is Awake, Breathing on Own Amid Hospitalization

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Carrot Top’s Humor Has Returned During Recovery

Source: MEGA Carrot Top shared moments of humor with medical staff while recovering in the hospital.

As Thompson continues his recovery, Schlicher offered a glimpse into how he has been doing with those around him. "Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him," she said. Thompson has also received an outpouring of support since news of his hospitalization emerged. "Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," Schlicher added. She also shared a message on behalf of Thompson and his family as he remains under medical care. "Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected," she revealed.

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Source: MEGA Carrot Top’s Las Vegas performances were canceled following his hospitalization.

Thompson has performed on the Las Vegas Strip for decades, with his prop-comedy residency at the Luxor running since 2005. His Friday, Saturday, and Monday performances were canceled following his hospitalization. However, as of now, there has not been an update on when he will return to the stage.

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Carrot Top Faced Legal Dispute Before Hospitalization

Source: MEGA Carrot Top faced a legal dispute involving former opening performer Brian Evans.

Amid the ongoing health update, Thompson was also involved in a legal dispute with Brian Evans, a musician who previously performed as an opening act for his Las Vegas show. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Thompson’s attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans of demanding $500,000 while discussing the possible public filing of a s------- explicit recording involving the comedian.

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was mentioned in Brian Evans’ email addressing the legal dispute.