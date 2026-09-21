Carrot Top's Rep Says Comedian Is Awake, Breathing on Own Amid Hospitalization
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:33 a.m. ET
Carrot Top's representative Jami Schlicher shared a positive update on his condition.
"Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him," Schlicher told TMZ and Page Six about the comedian, Scott Christopher Thompson.
He was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18, following a suicide attempt.
Carrot Top’s Humor Has Returned During Recovery
As Thompson continues his recovery, Schlicher offered a glimpse into how he has been doing with those around him.
"Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him," she said.
Thompson has also received an outpouring of support since news of his hospitalization emerged.
"Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," Schlicher added.
She also shared a message on behalf of Thompson and his family as he remains under medical care.
"Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected," she revealed.
Thompson has performed on the Las Vegas Strip for decades, with his prop-comedy residency at the Luxor running since 2005.
His Friday, Saturday, and Monday performances were canceled following his hospitalization.
However, as of now, there has not been an update on when he will return to the stage.
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Carrot Top Faced Legal Dispute Before Hospitalization
Amid the ongoing health update, Thompson was also involved in a legal dispute with Brian Evans, a musician who previously performed as an opening act for his Las Vegas show.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Thompson’s attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans of demanding $500,000 while discussing the possible public filing of a s------- explicit recording involving the comedian.
Evans denied describing his communication as a threat in an email included in the filing.
"It is not a threat," he wrote.
"I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money. I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything," he added.
"I am telling you … that I would rather resolve the claims against your client [Thompson] than continue this motion practice," Evans continued.
Evans ended the email by addressing what could happen if Bitman did not meet his deadline.
"It is not an offer your client will ever see again — not even remotely close," the email said.