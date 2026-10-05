What Is Carrot Top's Net Worth? Inside the Comedian's Multimillion-Dollar Empire

Article continues below advertisement

Decades of work across comedy, film and television have propelled Carrot Top's net worth into the multimillion-dollar range. The comedian, born Scott Thompson on February 25, 1965, in Florida, began pursuing comedy while attending Florida Atlantic University. In the years thereafter, he steadily built his profile through early stand-up performances and TV and film appearances before becoming one of Las Vegas' most successful comedy headliners. Scroll down to learn more about Thompson's net worth and how he built his fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Carrot Top's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Carrot Top has a whopping net worth.

Thompson has a whopping net worth of $70 million as of September 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site also estimates he earns roughly $8 million annually from his various ventures.

Article continues below advertisement

How Does Carrot Top Make Money?

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was recently hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt.

Known for his vibrant red-orange hair, Thompson performed his very first stand-up routines as a freshman at Florida Atlantic University. "I really have no idea," he shared in an interview. "But even when I was a kid, I was always the jester, holding court. If I didn't do comedy, I wanted to be a teacher. So maybe I just like being in front of a crowd." He strengthened his comedy career in the early 1990s, with appearances on Comic Strip Live and The Tonight Show. Then, in 1992, he took on some of the rock concerts' opening opportunities previously filled by Sam Kinison, who died in a car accident in April that year. Thompson won the American Comedy Award for funniest male stand-up comic in 1994, a year before Jay Leno introduced him on The Tonight Show as "the comedian taking America by storm." He then became one of Las Vegas' most recognizable and longest-running comedy headliners. He has performed at the Luxor Hotel and Casino since 2005 and celebrated his 20th anniversary at the resort in November 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

What Movies and TV Shows Has Carrot Top Appeared In?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The comedian keeps his life relatively private.

Outside of stand-up comedy, Thompson built a varied career in film and television. From 1994 to 1996, he starred in and produced Cartoon Network's morning program Carrot Top's AM Mayhem. One of his best-known movie roles came in the 1998 comedy Chairman of the Board, in which he starred as Edison. The performance earned him a Razzie Award nomination for Worst New Star. He later appeared in Pauly Shore Is Dead and made several film cameos. On TV, he appeared in Scrubs, The Neighbors, Hacks, Space Ghost Coast to Coast and George Lopez and lent his voice to Family Guy and Robot Chicken. Thompson also starred as a driver in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and played Blartie in an episode of Glee.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Carrot Top Own Any Businesses or Real Estate?

Source: MEGA Carrot Top is one of the highest-paid entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip.

Although he has built much of his wealth through his entertainment career, Thompson has also maintained business interests over the years. According to Florida corporate records, he has operated Carrot Top, Inc., a company registered in the state, for years. Outside of his Las Vegas residency, he has kept close ties to Florida and has frequently returned to his home in Winter Park. "I am so lucky," he told Orlando Magazine. "And I have to give props to the community. Orlando has always been the best to me. And it's a great place to go back to. All I need is my boat and the lake and getting on my scooter and going down Park Avenue. God strike me dead if I don't give thanks every day. I'm thankful beyond more than you know."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Carrot Top Still Performing?

Source: MEGA He reportedly earns roughly $8 million annually.