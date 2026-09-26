Carrot Top Is 'Doing Well' After Being Released From Hospital, Source Reveals

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Carrot Top is back home with his loved ones after being hospitalized following a suicide attempt. The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, has been released from the hospital approximately one week after the frightening incident, a source close to the performer told a publication. According to the insider, the 61-year-old is now home with his family and "doing well" as he continues his recovery.

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Carrot Top Is Home With His Family

Source: MEGA The comedian was hospitalized in critical condition on September 18 before his health began to improve.

The encouraging update comes one week after Carrot Top was hospitalized in critical condition following a suicide attempt at his home on September 18. According to police records and statements from his attorneys reviewed by a publication, the longtime Las Vegas performer was found near the pool in his backyard after he called a member of his team while distraught. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he remained under medical care for several days. Carrot Top's family has largely remained private throughout the ordeal while staying close to him during his recovery.

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Carrot Top's Condition Improved While He Was Hospitalized

Source: MEGA Carrot Top's representative previously revealed he was awake, breathing on his own and even sharing moments of humor with hospital staff.

Days before his release, a representative for the comedian revealed that his condition was improving. The rep said Carrot Top was awake, breathing on his own and surrounded by family and other loved ones. Despite the serious circumstances, his representative noted that the entertainer was even sharing moments of humor with members of the medical staff caring for him. "Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people," the representative said.

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Carrot Top Received an Outpouring of Support From Fans

Source: MEGA The longtime Las Vegas performer received an outpouring of supportive messages from fans during his hospitalization.

Carrot Top's loved ones have also been touched by the support he's received since news of his hospitalization became public. A source previously dished that his inner circle appreciated the "wave of well-wishes" from fans. His representative said messages had been shared directly with the comedian, including personal stories from people who said his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. According to his rep, hearing those messages and feeling that support "meant a great deal" to him during his recovery.

Carrot Top's Las Vegas Residency Remains on Hiatus

Source: MEGA Carrot Top has headlined a residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas since 2005.