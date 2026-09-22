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Carrot Top Suffered Suspected Overdose Before Alleged Suicide Attempt: Report

Image of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top reportedly suffered a suspected prescription medication overdose before being hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:46 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top reportedly suffered a suspected overdose involving prescription medication before being rushed to a Las Vegas hospital following an alleged suicide attempt.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was transported from his home on Friday, September 18, after emergency crews received a call regarding a 61-year-old man who was "not alert."

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Carrot Top Suffered a Suspected Overdose

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Image of Carrot Top was reportedly rushed to the hospital after emergency crews responded to his Las Vegas home for a man who was 'not alert.'
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was reportedly rushed to the hospital after emergency crews responded to his Las Vegas home for a man who was 'not alert.'

Sources familiar with the investigation told TMZ that Carrot Top had taken prescription medication before suffering what authorities believed to be an overdose.

A representative for the Clark County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the comedian's Las Vegas home at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, September 18.

Both a City of Las Vegas ambulance and a private ambulance responded to the scene. Carrot Top's condition at the home was unclear before he was transported to a local hospital.

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Carrot Top Was Reportedly 'Not Alert'

Image of The comedian's hospitalization came after he allegedly attempted suicide, according to reports.
Source: MEGA

The comedian's hospitalization came after he allegedly attempted suicide, according to reports.

The new details come days after TMZ first reported that the longtime Las Vegas performer had allegedly attempted suicide Friday.

Carrot Top was rushed to the hospital, and his scheduled performance at the Luxor Hotel and Casino that night was canceled. His Saturday and Monday shows were later called off as well.

His representative has not publicly confirmed details surrounding the reported suicide attempt or suspected overdose.

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Carrot Top Was Spotted Out Hours Earlier

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Image of Carrot Top was spotted out in Las Vegas just hours before the medical emergency that led to his hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was spotted out in Las Vegas just hours before the medical emergency that led to his hospitalization.

Just hours before the medical emergency, Carrot Top was seen at the soft opening of Finney's Crafthouse in Las Vegas.

One witness told TMZ the comedian appeared "normal and upbeat" while socializing at the bar, though other witnesses claimed he appeared to slump over at one point and behave somewhat erratically.

It's unclear whether what witnesses observed was connected to the medical emergency that occurred later that day.

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Carrot Top Is 'Continuing to Improve'

Image of Carrot Top is reportedly 'continuing to improve' while remaining hospitalized and under close medical care.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top is reportedly 'continuing to improve' while remaining hospitalized and under close medical care.

Carrot Top remains hospitalized but has shown signs of improvement, according to his representative.

"Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care," the rep told TMZ on Sunday, adding that the entertainer was awake and breathing on his own.

The comedian was also reportedly joking with medical staff and reading supportive messages from fans while surrounded by family and loved ones.

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Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows Were Canceled

Image of Several of Carrot Top's longtime Las Vegas shows were canceled following the 61-year-old comedian's hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Several of Carrot Top's longtime Las Vegas shows were canceled following the 61-year-old comedian's hospitalization.

Carrot Top has been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for decades and has headlined at the Luxor since 2005.

Several of his performances were canceled following his hospitalization, with the Luxor and MGM Resorts publicly sending their support to the longtime performer.

The latest medical update comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving Carrot Top and former opening act Brian Evans, whose attorney has denied allegations that Evans attempted to extort the comedian over an explicit recording.

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