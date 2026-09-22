Carrot Top Suffered Suspected Overdose Before Alleged Suicide Attempt: Report
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:46 p.m. ET
Carrot Top reportedly suffered a suspected overdose involving prescription medication before being rushed to a Las Vegas hospital following an alleged suicide attempt.
The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was transported from his home on Friday, September 18, after emergency crews received a call regarding a 61-year-old man who was "not alert."
Carrot Top Suffered a Suspected Overdose
Sources familiar with the investigation told TMZ that Carrot Top had taken prescription medication before suffering what authorities believed to be an overdose.
A representative for the Clark County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the comedian's Las Vegas home at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, September 18.
Both a City of Las Vegas ambulance and a private ambulance responded to the scene. Carrot Top's condition at the home was unclear before he was transported to a local hospital.
Carrot Top Was Reportedly 'Not Alert'
The new details come days after TMZ first reported that the longtime Las Vegas performer had allegedly attempted suicide Friday.
Carrot Top was rushed to the hospital, and his scheduled performance at the Luxor Hotel and Casino that night was canceled. His Saturday and Monday shows were later called off as well.
His representative has not publicly confirmed details surrounding the reported suicide attempt or suspected overdose.
Carrot Top Was Spotted Out Hours Earlier
- '90s Star Carrot Top 'Recovering' After He Was Hospitalized in Las Vegas for Alleged Suicide Attempt
- Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows Canceled as He Recovers Under Close Medical Care After Alleged Suicide Attempt and Extortion Threat
- Carrot Top's Rep Says Comedian Is Awake, Breathing on Own Amid Hospitalization
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Just hours before the medical emergency, Carrot Top was seen at the soft opening of Finney's Crafthouse in Las Vegas.
One witness told TMZ the comedian appeared "normal and upbeat" while socializing at the bar, though other witnesses claimed he appeared to slump over at one point and behave somewhat erratically.
It's unclear whether what witnesses observed was connected to the medical emergency that occurred later that day.
Carrot Top Is 'Continuing to Improve'
Carrot Top remains hospitalized but has shown signs of improvement, according to his representative.
"Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care," the rep told TMZ on Sunday, adding that the entertainer was awake and breathing on his own.
The comedian was also reportedly joking with medical staff and reading supportive messages from fans while surrounded by family and loved ones.
Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows Were Canceled
Carrot Top has been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for decades and has headlined at the Luxor since 2005.
Several of his performances were canceled following his hospitalization, with the Luxor and MGM Resorts publicly sending their support to the longtime performer.
The latest medical update comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving Carrot Top and former opening act Brian Evans, whose attorney has denied allegations that Evans attempted to extort the comedian over an explicit recording.