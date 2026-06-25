'Cars' Singer Gary Numan Confesses His First Hookup With Younger Wife May Be 'Illegal Now' After Meeting Her When She Was 12

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"Cars" singer Gary Numan revealed the controversial way he met his wife of almost 30 years. Numan, 68, and Gemma O'Neill, 58, first crossed paths at an event in 1980 when she was only 12 years old and he was 22. The rockstar doesn't remember their first interaction, but O'Neill told The Independent that she was in tears when they met. "I was completely overcome, I couldn't talk – I was crying, and I told him I really loved him," she recalled. They continued to get to know one another at more and more concerts and fan events over the years, reported Entertainment Weekly.

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Source: MEGA Gary Numan and Gemma O'Neill met when she was just 12 years old.

"That's how I attracted her, which I think is illegal now," he told The Times. When O'Neill was 18, they finally paired up for a photo together, though Numan did not yet know his bride-to-be's name. "I had my first photo with him done then,” O’Neill said. “After that it was a bit easier. If you went to the airshows and stayed near his airplane, he'd walk past. I'd ask for an autograph, or a photo, and I was always very polite – never obsessive or weird." Two years later, he finally signed an autograph for her, making it out to "Gemma," and he never forgot her name.

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What Was Gary Numan and Gemma O'Neill's First Date?

Source: MEGA Gemma O'Neill thought Gary Numan was pranking her the first time he called.

Things finally turned romantic when O'Neill's mom died unexpectedly. Numan got her phone number from the fan club that she was a part of in hopes of expressing his condolences. Though Numan said that tactic "may be illegal" now. O'Neill "put the phone down" the first time that Numan tried to call her. “I rang her up and said, ‘Hello, it’s me,’ and she put the phone down. She thought it was somebody playing a cruel trick,” he explained.

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Source: MEGA Gemma O'Neill and Gary Numan went on their first date at Little Chef.

Numan had to convince his future bride that the caller really was him by answering a series of questions about himself. He finally took her out for their first date at a roadside chain restaurant after she joined him for a drive to a radio interview in Northern England. "I took her to a Little Chef because I'm very down to earth," he said. "I don't do all that flash, rich-man, pop-star stuff." O'Neill described their date as "really cute." She was "really hoping he'd ring again," but the couple didn't start seriously dating until a year later.

When Did Gary Numan and Gemma O'Neill Get Married?

Source: MEGA Gary Numan and Gemma O'Neill have daughters Raven, Persia and Echo.