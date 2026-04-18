Meghan Markle Bashed for Charging $3K for 'Ridiculous' Australian Girls' Weekend Retreat Appearance That Lasted Just 2 Hours

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Meghan Markle's girls' weekend retreat during her recent Australia tour didn't turn out the way fans expected. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, found herself in more backlash on April 18 as her highly anticipated appearance at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach event was not what guests paid for.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia on April 14.

Meghan's visit reportedly only lasted about two hours as fans forked over about $3,000 a ticket to see her. She arrived at the wellness retreat alongside husband Prince Harry at around 5 p.m. and she participated in an onstage Q&A session with attendees before leaving shortly after. The former actress was paid $150,000 for the event, which promised guests a weekend full of fun, relaxation and inspiration.

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Fans Were Upset Over Meghan Markle's Brief Appearance

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was paid $150,000 for the retreat event.

Fans weren't happy with Meghan's quick stopover and took to social media to express their frustration. “Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend ‘retreat’ time with her? How is that kind?” someone fumed online. “She didn’t go down there to spend time with any of those people, just to get a few PR photos and collect her share of the takings," another penned.

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Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

“Two hours? I thought it was a weekend retreat? WOW!” one user rolled their eyes. "How ridiculous, they advertised like she was spending the whole weekend with them." However, despite the hate, Meghan's rep released a statement about her brief appearance. “Meghan was always confirmed only to attend the retreat for her Q&A portion of the weekend. She had a lovely time sitting down and talking to [retreat host Gemma O’Neill] in front of such an engaging audience," the message said. Meghan and Harry, 41, flew to Australia on April 14 for their tour and visited cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

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