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Meghan Markle Bashed for Charging $3K for 'Ridiculous' Australian Girls' Weekend Retreat Appearance That Lasted Just 2 Hours

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was bashed for her recent appearance at a girls' weekend retreat during her Australian tour.

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April 18 2026, Updated 4:22 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's girls' weekend retreat during her recent Australia tour didn't turn out the way fans expected.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, found herself in more backlash on April 18 as her highly anticipated appearance at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach event was not what guests paid for.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia on April 14.

Meghan's visit reportedly only lasted about two hours as fans forked over about $3,000 a ticket to see her.

She arrived at the wellness retreat alongside husband Prince Harry at around 5 p.m. and she participated in an onstage Q&A session with attendees before leaving shortly after.

The former actress was paid $150,000 for the event, which promised guests a weekend full of fun, relaxation and inspiration.

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Fans Were Upset Over Meghan Markle's Brief Appearance

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was paid $150,000 for the retreat event.

Fans weren't happy with Meghan's quick stopover and took to social media to express their frustration.

“Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend ‘retreat’ time with her? How is that kind?” someone fumed online.

“She didn’t go down there to spend time with any of those people, just to get a few PR photos and collect her share of the takings," another penned.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

“Two hours? I thought it was a weekend retreat? WOW!” one user rolled their eyes. "How ridiculous, they advertised like she was spending the whole weekend with them."

However, despite the hate, Meghan's rep released a statement about her brief appearance. “Meghan was always confirmed only to attend the retreat for her Q&A portion of the weekend. She had a lovely time sitting down and talking to [retreat host Gemma O’Neill] in front of such an engaging audience," the message said.

Meghan and Harry, 41, flew to Australia on April 14 for their tour and visited cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Meghan Markle Said She's 'the Most Trolled Person in the Entire World'

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle said she's been bullied online for 10 years.

The Suits star claimed during an appearance at a youth mental health charity on April 16 at the Swinburne University of Technology that she is one of the "most trolled people in the entire world."

She noted she was “bullied and attacked” every day for 10 years on social media after she began dating Harry. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and later moved to California after taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

“Now, I’m still here," she told the crowd at the college. “And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that [the social media] industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks — that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that."

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