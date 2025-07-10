Casey Anthony Slammed for Rare Date Night With Mystery Man 15 Years After Being Acquitted: 'Guy Must Be Desperate'
Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her 3-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2011 after her death in 2008, was spotted on a date with a mystery man on Wednesday, July 8.
The 39-year-old was at Seasons Tickets Sports Pub in Manchester, N.H., when she was seen sitting next to an alleged local. The two were pictured in the pub as they watched the Red Sox game and munched on sandwiches.
Casey Anthony's Date Night
Witnesses from the evening reported the two were flirty and appeared to have known each other. They noted Casey touched the man’s leg affectionately as she told him she liked the area for its hiking trails.
In photos from their date, Casey could be seen scrolling on her cellphone as her tattooed date peered over her shoulder at the screen.
The disgraced mother rocked a fresh black bob that tucked perfectly behind her ears. She wore blue jeans and a black tank top, while her mystery man donned a button-up black shirt designed with colorful flamingos.
'How Could Anyone Date Her?'
After images of the couple went viral on X, social media users were quick to slam Casey for enjoying her life 15 years after she was found not guilty of her daughter’s murder.
“Gross. I hope that beautiful baby girl haunts their dreams at night,” wrote one.
“How could anyone date her?” asked another.
'Guy Must Be Desperate'
Many social media users also criticized the guy for his interest in Casey, with many individuals saying they hoped he didn’t want kids.
“Guy must be desperate,” commented one.
“Killed her baby so she could get drunk and get d---. Shame on that man. He must have a very low moral compass,” said another.
“You’re a psycho if you even think about dating this b----,” added a third.
Casey Anthony 'Reintroduces' Herself
As OK! previously reported, Casey launched a new series on TikTok in March to “reintroduce” herself and speak in a “professional capacity.”
“I am a legal advocate,” she shared in the video. “I am a researcher. I’ve been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself — and also advocate for my daughter.”
Casey added that she plans to be a “voice to people,” especially for those close to her who she said have “been targeted and attacked recently.” She noted that despite the negativity surrounding the controversial death of her daughter, she’s “proverbially standing in the light, embracing this peace.”