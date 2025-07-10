Casey Anthony Slammed for Rare Date Night With Mystery Man 15 Years After Being Acquitted: 'Guy Must Be Desperate'

Witnesses from the evening reported the two were flirty and appeared to have known each other. They noted Casey touched the man’s leg affectionately as she told him she liked the area for its hiking trails.

In photos from their date, Casey could be seen scrolling on her cellphone as her tattooed date peered over her shoulder at the screen.

The disgraced mother rocked a fresh black bob that tucked perfectly behind her ears. She wore blue jeans and a black tank top, while her mystery man donned a button-up black shirt designed with colorful flamingos.