Casey Anthony To Break Silence On Murder Acquittal In Upcoming Docuseries

The three-part series will also feature Anthony's personal archives, the defense's evidence and more never-before-heard tidbits.

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," the series' director, Alexandra Dean, shared. "Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself."