Casey Anthony 'Doesn't Give A S**t If People Believe Her' Or Blame Her For Death Of Toddler: Source
Casey Anthony couldn't be more content after she broke her decade-long silence about the death and murder charges of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
The controversial mother spoke out in her first ever on-camera interview to tell her version of the heartbreaking story for Peacock's three-part docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which released on Tuesday, November 29.
Despite the streamed series and 2011 trial continuously receiving incessant hate, the 36-year-old has remained insistent on her truth and no longer bats an eye at other people's opinions.
"Casey doesn't care if people don't believe her. She's pleased with the show and she feels like she said exactly what she needed to say. If people don't believe her or still hate her, she doesn't give a s**t," a close friend of the infamous mom revealed to a news publication on Thursday, December 1.
"She went into it with the plan to say what needed to be said," the insider continued of Casey — who was accused of killing her toddler after she suspiciously vanished in 2008. "She said it. And she is relieved to finally tell her side of the story. She's basically like, 'F**k the haters' now."
Caylee's remains were found in the woods behind the Anthony's home six months after her sudden disappearance with both Casey and her father, George, originally claiming the little girl drowned in their outdoor pool.
Except now that Casey has taken to the big screen, she has drastically thrown the blame onto Caylee's grandfather and accused him of murdering his granddaughter to cover up his child molestation and abuse.
After Casey dropped several bombshell revelations and specifically attempted to target her father for the death of Caylee, George decided to break his own silence and announce the "devastation" he felt toward such horrific accusations.
Although George strongly denied every descriptive Casey tried to throw his way, the mom-of-one's close insider confirmed she "doesn't care what [he] or anyone thinks" about her shocking statements.
"She'll live her life and move on, they continued. "She probably will never talk about that chapter of her life again, and she's building a new life with a new chosen family, not the people who she was unfortunate enough to be raised by."
"She feels that the interview empowered her and gave her a voice when she hasn't had a voice. She has had to listen to what everyone else thinks of her. Now she was able to tell people who she really is, and she's happy with it," Casey's friend concluded.