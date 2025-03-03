Casey Anthony Slammed for 'Rebranding' Herself as a Women/LGBT Law Advocate 16 Years After Death of Her Daughter Caylee: 'You Should Really Be Ashamed of Yourself'
Casey Anthony is being lambasted after attempting to reinvent herself nearly 16 years after her daughter’s death.
On March 1, Anthony revealed on TikTok she was starting a new “series.”
“I am a legal advocate,” she shared. “I am a researcher. I’ve been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself — and also advocate for my daughter.” Anthony explained this series was “not about” her daughter or parents, noting this was not in response to anything they’d done.
“The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself,” she explained. “I’m doing this both personally for me but in a professional capacity. Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity.” Anthony shared her goal is to “continue to help give a voice to people.”
“One of the main reasons that I’m doing this — there are people close to me that have been targeted and attacked recently,” she elaborated. “There are also people close to me that I’ve had some recent things occur, and when necessary, people needed to step up, myself included.” Anthony — who referred to herself as a “proponent for the LGBTQ community — shared she is going to look at the platform she had “thrust upon her” as a “blessing opposed to the curse it’s been since 2008.”
“I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece,” she concluded, telling followers she will be keeping her privacy intact.
People flocked to social media to slam Anthony amid her announcement. “This the ‘u really should be ashamed of yourself’ button,’” one user wrote on Instagram. Many were quick to mention her deceased daughter, noting she should “advocate on what really happened” to her and asking what she did to her.
“Your daughter deserved a voice but you took that away from her so plz just Make a U-Turn,” another Instagram member similarly echoed.
Critics had more to say, with one user noting they’re “not understanding why she is even still breathing," while another personquestioned her claims in the video she’s been in the “legal field” since 2011, asking if she meant when she was “investigated and charged for your daughter’s murder?” Anthony was charged with first-degree murder of her daughter in 2008. In 2011, she was found not guilty of the murder, but many still believe she did it. She has been out of prison since July 17, 2011.