Cassie Ventura Begs Judge to Deny Sean 'Diddy' Combs Bail as She Believes Rapper 'Poses a Danger' to Herself and 'Victims Who Testified'
Cassie Ventura does not want to see abusive ex Sean "Diddy" Combs be released from behind bars.
On Wednesday, July 2, the rapper was found not guilty of s-- trafficking and racketeering but was found reliable on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution — one of which relates to Ventura and the other in connection with a woman who went under the alias Jane Doe.
Since the most serious offenses were dropped, his team is pushing for the music mogul to be released on a $1 million bail bond until his sentencing, but Ventura has requested the opposite.
Cassie Ventura's Legal Team Requests Sean 'Diddy' Combs Stay in Jail
In a letter obtained by OK!, the mom-of-three's attorney penned to Judge Arun Subramanian, "We write as counsel for Casandra Ventura ("Ms. Ventura") to respectfully request that the Court deny Mr. Combs to be released pending his sentencing on his two convictions under 18 U.S.C. § 2421."
"Pursuant to the Bail Reform Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1343(a)(2), detention is mandatory post-conviction on these charges, as Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community," they concluded.
As OK! reported, the Bad Boy Records founder could technically face up to 20 years in prison, as each of his guilty charges carry a 10-year maximum sentence. While the prosecution originally sought out the two-decade sentence, they reduced their request to five years.
Ventura testified for multiple days in the trial, admitting she participated in her ex's sexual parties, which he called "freak offs." However, she felt the need to do so to "please" Combs, as she feared how he would retaliate if she didn't oblige.
The "Me & U" vocalist revealed the Grammy winner was abusive toward her during their on-off romance — which spanned from 2007 to 2018 — which was proven to be true, as video footage showed him beating Ventura in a hotel in 2016.
Ventura's Lawyer Praised Her Testimony
After the verdict was read, Ventura's lawyer released a statement to commend the bravery she showed throughout the nearly two-month long trial. The legal guru also said that he believes she helped other victims tell their story when she first filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2023 (though they wound up settling that case out of court.)
"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution," Douglas H. Wigdor stated. "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial."
The attorney said his client "displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion," adding, "This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."