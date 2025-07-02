Cassie Ventura Begs Judge to Deny Sean 'Diddy' Combs Bail as She Believes Rapper 'Poses a Danger' to Herself and 'Victims Who Testified'

Cassie Ventura does not want to see abusive ex Sean "Diddy" Combs be released from behind bars.

On Wednesday, July 2, the rapper was found not guilty of s-- trafficking and racketeering but was found reliable on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution — one of which relates to Ventura and the other in connection with a woman who went under the alias Jane Doe.

Since the most serious offenses were dropped, his team is pushing for the music mogul to be released on a $1 million bail bond until his sentencing, but Ventura has requested the opposite.