Sean 'Diddy' Combs Guilty of Prostitution Charges: How Long Could the Rapper Go to Jail For?

The odds don't seem likely for the Bad Boy Records founder to serve even close to 20 years in jail, as former federal prosecutor and legal commentator Neama Rahmani admitted his sentence will probably not be a lengthy one.

"He is likely going to get little to no time," he told a news outlet. "He may even get time served and prostitution has a 10 year maximum. But the fact that he was acquitted of the most serious counts, the government would not have brought this case had they thought they could only get prostitution.”

"[This was] a huge overwhelming win by the defense and a tremendous loss for the prosecution," Rahmani confessed. "There is no other way to spin it. This is the most expensive prostitution trial in American history."