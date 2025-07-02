Sean 'Diddy' Combs Guilty of Prostitution Charges: How Long Could the Rapper Go to Jail For?
Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution — so what happens now?
On Wednesday, July 2, a Manhattan jury revealed their divided verdict, acquitting Combs of s-- trafficking and racketeering after a seven-week trial and finding him guilty of two Mann Act transportation charges.
What Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found Guilty Of?
The Mann Act of 1910 prohibits the transportation of people across state lines to facilitate s-- crimes and has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, along with a fine.
Prosecutors initially told Judge Arun Subramanian they were seeking a maximum sentence of 20 years, but reduced their request to around four to five years in a formal letter submitted to the court on Wednesday afternoon. They also argued Combs is not entitled to be released on bond.
How Long Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs Go to Prison For?
The odds don't seem likely for the Bad Boy Records founder to serve even close to 20 years in jail, as former federal prosecutor and legal commentator Neama Rahmani admitted his sentence will probably not be a lengthy one.
"He is likely going to get little to no time," he told a news outlet. "He may even get time served and prostitution has a 10 year maximum. But the fact that he was acquitted of the most serious counts, the government would not have brought this case had they thought they could only get prostitution.”
"[This was] a huge overwhelming win by the defense and a tremendous loss for the prosecution," Rahmani confessed. "There is no other way to spin it. This is the most expensive prostitution trial in American history."
After Combs' fate was revealed in a Lower Manhattan federal district courtroom, his defense attorney Marc Agnifilo requested his client be released from prison on a $1 million bond immediately — arguing the music mogul should be allowed to remain in his Miami, Fla., home until sentencing since he was cleared of trafficking and racketeering charges.
Rahmani believes Combs will be ordered to remain in prison pending a pre-sentence report and a report from U.S. probation.
"The judge may actually grant bond because he's been acquitted of the most serious counts," the former federal prosecutor explained. "So I would expect them to make a renewed motion for bond. But even if that motion is denied, he's going to be out soon."
How Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs React to His Verdict?
The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker was on his knees with his head down on a chair when inside of the courtroom awaiting the jury's decision.
If he was convicted of the most serious charges — trafficking and racketeering — Combs would have faced a maximum lifelong sentence in a federal detention center.
As his family celebrated the legal victory, Combs told his loved ones: "Thank you, love you."
When asked by reporters how their father was feeling after the verdict, his son Christian said "great," as his daughters added, "good, happy."