Cassie Ventura Blasted in Court by Male Escort Over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Freak Off Parties: Not an 'Innocent Victim'

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Cassie Ventura was dragged into court testimony in an ongoing lawsuit by a former male escort who is suing her over alleged psychological injuries stemming from freak off encounters with her and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Clayton Howard, whose name was mentioned several times during Diddy's criminal trial in September 2024, claimed he suffered injuries from s-- parties hosted by the former couple and denied that he supported Ventura, 39, after she went public with her claims against the disgraced mogul, 56, in November 2023, per documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, June 11.

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Male Escort Denies Supporting Cassie Ventura

Source: MEGA Clayton Howard denied supporting Cassie Ventura after her allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs went public.

Multiple outlets reported that Howard sent Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, a text message after she sued Diddy that read, "I know your wife's truth is 100 percent valid ... A lot of what I saw really bothered me because home was f----- up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punched in the chest in hotel rooms." In Howard's filing, he confirmed the text to Fine, 33, but denied defending the "Official Girl" artist.

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Clayton Howard Denied Saying Cassie Ventura Was an 'Innocent Victim'

Source: MEGA Clayton Howard claimed he never said Cassie Ventura played 'no role' in alleged freak offs with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In court, Howard reportedly stated, "I have never stated [Cassie] was an innocent victim who played no role in" the alleged crimes, according to the filing obtained by the news outlet. Though he believed Ventura was a victim of the Bad Boy Records founder, he pointed out that she testified to coordinating the sexual encounters, along with participating in them.

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Clayton Howard Blasted Cassie Ventura on TikTok

Source: @operationr.o.c/TikTok Clayton Howard claimed Cassie Ventura's legal time was trying to 'discredit' him.

Howard, who initially filed his lawsuit in July 2025, shared a TikTok video on June 5, where he claimed Ventura's legal team "created a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass and discredit me" as he continued with his case against her. "I am no liar. I did send that text to Alex Fine and it's not because Cassandra Ventura is a truthful woman. It was because Alex Fine is in love with [Cassie]," he said in the clip. "He had no knowledge of the truth of what really happened. He wasn't in those rooms [where the freak-offs occurred]." He continued, "I knew she was lying from the beginning when I first heard the media reports ... The real victims are the men who were manipulated by Jane Does and Cassandra Ventura — the dozens of men this happened to for years ... Cassie admitted to s-- trafficking me and lying about me."

Cassie Ventura Responded to Clayton Howard in Court

Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs split in 2018.