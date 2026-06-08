Cassie Ventura Slammed by Former Male Escort Accusing Her of 'Lying' About Diddy Freak-Off Parties: 'She's Not a Truthful Woman'

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Former male escort Clayton Howard claimed he's the real victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous freak-off parties. Howard shared a TikTok video on June 5 where he alleged Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's legal team "created a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass and discredit me" as he continued on with his case against her.

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Howard — who is now a law student and said he hasn't been a male escort in over 10 years — filed a lawsuit against the disgraced rapper, 56, and the "Me & U" singer, 39, in July 2025 and claimed she gave him a sexually transmitted disease. He also accused Ventura of coercing him into taking ecstasy, having unprotected s-- and emotional distress.

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Clayton Howard Claimed Cassie Ventura Didn't Deny His Allegations

Source: @operationr.o.c/TikTok Clayton Howard is a former male s-- worker.

Howard noted in his video how Ventura filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit, "but has not disputed any of my allegations." "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now 'it's too late to charge her,'" he explained. He added her motion tried to use a text message sent by him to her husband, Alex Fine. While Howard admitted to sending the message, he said he crafted it with a "velvet glove" in the hopes that "Cassandra would reach out to me."

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'I Knew She Was Lying From the Beginning'

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Source: MEGA The singer scored a $20 million settlement from the record producer last year.

"I am no liar. I did send that text to Alex Fine and it's not because Cassandra Ventura is a truthful woman. It was because Alex Fine is in love with [Cassie]. He had no knowledge of the truth of what really happened. He wasn't in those rooms [where the freak-offs occurred]," he went on. "I knew she was lying from the beginning when I first heard the media reports," Howard scoffed. "The real victims are the men who were manipulated by Jane Does and Cassandra Ventura — the dozens of men this happened to for years." "Cassie admitted to s-- trafficking me and lying about me," Howard claimed.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving his sentence at a New Jersey prison.

Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in 2025 following a trial. He is currently serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. The Step Up 2 actress testified in court about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the Bad Boy Records founder during their relationship. The couple dated from 2007 until 2018. She accused him of rape, physical abuse and of forcing her to have s-- with male prostitutes.

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Cassie Ventura Moved Out of U.S. After Trial

Source: MEGA The 'Me & U' crooner recently left the U.S.