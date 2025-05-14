Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper's Ex Cassie Ventura Reveals She Wanted to Commit Suicide During Heartbreaking Courtroom Testimony

Cassie Ventura revealed she wanted to commit suicide and told her husband, Alex Fine, he could raise their family "without her" during her testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial.

“I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore,” she told the court, recalling horrible flashbacks to when she was still with the disgraced music mogul.

She wanted to "walk out the door into traffic," but “my husband would not let me."