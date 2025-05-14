Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper's Ex Cassie Ventura Reveals She Wanted to Commit Suicide During Heartbreaking Courtroom Testimony
Cassie Ventura revealed she wanted to commit suicide and told her husband, Alex Fine, he could raise their family "without her" during her testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial.
“I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore,” she told the court, recalling horrible flashbacks to when she was still with the disgraced music mogul.
She wanted to "walk out the door into traffic," but “my husband would not let me."
Ventura also claimed Combs assaulted at least two of her friends, saying that he held one of them over a 17th-floor balcony at her apartment in Los Angeles.
She claimed that the rapper once hit her friend Kerry Morgan in the face with a wooden hanger and told the jury that she and Morgan were no longer friends after the incident.
Earlier in the trial, the Department of Justice provided the court with an unedited version of the security footage of Combs beating his at-the-time girlfriend at a Los Angeles hotel.
The prosecution also displayed several photos in court showing the remains of a vase that broke after Combs threw it at Ventura in their room the same night the video was recorded.
“I just remember it coming towards me. I remember it hitting a wall,” Ventura said of the vase as she testified in court for a second day.
Selfies the singer took with a swollen lip as she was shuttled away from the hotel in an Uber were also shown in court.
Former security guard Israel Florez claimed Combs offered him money after the incident in an effort to keep him quiet about the assault. However, Combs’ defense team argued that the cash was to pay for the immense damage to the room and the hallway.
During her testimony, Ventura recounted her time with the rapper.
She began with what she considered an inappropriate kiss from him when he was her boss at the start of her music career, and continuing into a years-long relationship in which she alleges he abused her physically and emotionally, and sexually assaulted and trafficked her.
She also claimed Diddy coerced her into participating in "freak-offs" — the rapper's infamous days-long drug and s---fueled parties with male escorts, which the Grammy winner allegedly filmed and orchestrated.
Ventura, who appeared in court visibly pregnant with her and her husband's third child, spent much of her testimony sharing graphic accounts of the freak offs, which have been central to the prosecution's case against Combs, who allegedly used several members of the entertainment industry as "sexual puppets."