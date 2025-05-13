Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Videos Could Be Publicly Exposed as Media Fights for Imminent Release of Footage

Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged "freak off" videos might soon be available for public viewing.

Several top media organizations — including ABC News, The Associated Press, Business Insider, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal and more — are fighting for the ability to view footage of the disgraced rapper's sexual exploits when they are played for jurors inside of a federal district court in Lower Manhattan, according to a letter sent to Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday, May 12.