Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse of Cassie Ventura Exposed as Full, Unedited Hotel Surveillance Footage Shown in Court: Photos

The full, unedited hotel surveillance video of Sean "Diddy" Combs violently abusing his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016 has been exposed amid the disgraced rapper's ongoing trafficking trial.

While CNN initially obtained and released a chopped up version, the Department of Justice showcased the footage in its entirety as jurors gathered in court to decide whether Combs is guilty of the s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges made against him last year.