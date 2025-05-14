Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse of Cassie Ventura Exposed as Full, Unedited Hotel Surveillance Footage Shown in Court: Photos
The full, unedited hotel surveillance video of Sean "Diddy" Combs violently abusing his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016 has been exposed amid the disgraced rapper's ongoing trafficking trial.
While CNN initially obtained and released a chopped up version, the Department of Justice showcased the footage in its entirety as jurors gathered in court to decide whether Combs is guilty of the s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges made against him last year.
Full Video of 2016 Hotel Abuse Incident Shown to Jurors
One of the newly released clips included a recording of former security guard Israel Florez — who testified during the first day of Combs' trial about what he had witnessed at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif., almost a decade ago.
The surveillance footage showcased Ventura desperately trying to leave the scene while dressed in an oversized hoodie and leggings. She seemed to attempt fleeing abruptly, as she was barefoot and frantically carried a large bag down the hallway and into a waiting area with two elevators.
Cassie Ventura Tries to Escape
Ventura didn't make it into the lift, however, as Combs appeared seconds later and sprinted down the hallway toward the "Long Way 2 Go" singer in nothing but a white robe around his waist and colored socks.
Once within arms reach, the Bad Boy Records founder could be seen dragging Ventura by the hood of her sweatshirt back into the hallway toward their hotel room.
The "Me & U" hitmaker put up a fight and remained on the floor as Combs momentarily gave up and went back to his room with Ventura's bag in his hand.
Once he was halfway down the hallway, Ventura stood up and tried heading back to the elevator — causing Combs to stop in his tracks and rush back toward his girlfriend.
Combs returned to the area near the elevators and scolded Ventura while pointing his finger at her as she was out of the footage’s frame.
The security guard eventually emerged and spoke to Combs before following him down the hallway.
Hotel Room Damage
Eventually, Florez motioned for Ventura to come collect her belongings from the room before allowing her to finally exit through the elevators.
While testifying on Monday, May 12, Florez claimed Combs offered him money after the incident in an effort to keep him quiet about the assault.
Combs’ defense team, however, argued that the cash was to pay for the immense damage done to the room and in the hallway.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.