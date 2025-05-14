or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse of Cassie Ventura Exposed as Full, Unedited Hotel Surveillance Footage Shown in Court: Photos

Photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs; assault footage.
Source: MEGA; Department of Justice

Cassie Ventura is one of the key witnesses to testify against her ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

May 14 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

The full, unedited hotel surveillance video of Sean "Diddy" Combs violently abusing his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016 has been exposed amid the disgraced rapper's ongoing trafficking trial.

While CNN initially obtained and released a chopped up version, the Department of Justice showcased the footage in its entirety as jurors gathered in court to decide whether Combs is guilty of the s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges made against him last year.

Full Video of 2016 Hotel Abuse Incident Shown to Jurors

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault department of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Newly released hotel surveillance footage from 2016 shows former security guard Israel Florez trying to intervene.

One of the newly released clips included a recording of former security guard Israel Florez — who testified during the first day of Combs' trial about what he had witnessed at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif., almost a decade ago.

The surveillance footage showcased Ventura desperately trying to leave the scene while dressed in an oversized hoodie and leggings. She seemed to attempt fleeing abruptly, as she was barefoot and frantically carried a large bag down the hallway and into a waiting area with two elevators.

Source: Page Six/YouTube
Cassie Ventura Tries to Escape

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault department of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Cassie Ventura was brutally abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an L.A. hotel in 2016.

Ventura didn't make it into the lift, however, as Combs appeared seconds later and sprinted down the hallway toward the "Long Way 2 Go" singer in nothing but a white robe around his waist and colored socks.

Once within arms reach, the Bad Boy Records founder could be seen dragging Ventura by the hood of her sweatshirt back into the hallway toward their hotel room.

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault department of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Cassie Ventura claimed she was abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs throughout the majority of their decade-long relationship.

The "Me & U" hitmaker put up a fight and remained on the floor as Combs momentarily gave up and went back to his room with Ventura's bag in his hand.

Once he was halfway down the hallway, Ventura stood up and tried heading back to the elevator — causing Combs to stop in his tracks and rush back toward his girlfriend.

Combs returned to the area near the elevators and scolded Ventura while pointing his finger at her as she was out of the footage’s frame.

The security guard eventually emerged and spoke to Combs before following him down the hallway.

Hotel Room Damage

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault hotel room damage department of justice
Source: Department of Justice.

Damage done to the hotel during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault on Cassie Ventura was shown to the jury.

Eventually, Florez motioned for Ventura to come collect her belongings from the room before allowing her to finally exit through the elevators.

While testifying on Monday, May 12, Florez claimed Combs offered him money after the incident in an effort to keep him quiet about the assault.

Combs’ defense team, however, argued that the cash was to pay for the immense damage done to the room and in the hallway.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

