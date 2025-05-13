Sean 'Diddy' Combs Offered to Pay Security Guard to Keep Silent About 2016 Cassie Ventura Abuse Incident: 'He Had a Sack of Money'

According to a news outlet, Florez — who's now a Los Angeles police officer — got off the elevator and saw Ventura, 38, in the hallway. "She was scared," he stated. "She was in the corner, hood on, covered up."

Combs, 55, was standing there shirtless wearing nothing but a white towel.

"I couldn’t see her face. She was pretty much in the corner," the police officer continued. "On the floor was a destroyed flower vase."

Florez then escorted the two back to their hotel room, and as he "started to leave," the father-of-seven "called out" to him.

"He had a sack of money, and he threw it at me and said, 'Don’t tell anyone,'" Florez spilled, claiming he declined to take the money.

Though Florez filed a report, he said he didn't contact the police "because there was no victim there, obviously nobody was pressing charges."