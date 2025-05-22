Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Issue Public Apology Letter to Carly's Adoptive Parents After Drama
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have released a letter of apology to Brandon and Teresa Davis, the adoptive parents of their biological daughter Carly.
A 'Response' to Brandon and Teresa
Taking to Instagram, Tyler noted the letter is a “response” they sent to Brandon and Teresa after “they refused to give us the gift that their daughter wanted us to have & told us not to talk about adoption.”
“Thank you for reaching out with a message,” the letter began. “We very much appreciate that you took the time to do that for us! As far as Carly’s song, it is such a beautiful gift and so meaningful. We just asked if we could listen to it in private first because it brings a lot of emotions & sadness. For us it’s so beautiful to listen to her but it also brings up a lot of feelings. So we were just asking to listen to it privately first & process the inevitably intense feelings that come from it.”
They went on to note Brandon and Teresa “need to understand” this “creates confusion” for them, as they get upset when they speak about Carly on television, yet want them to share her song on TV, which they then would “inevitably have to talk about publicly.”
'It's Confusing'
“It’s confusing because you don’t want us to have the song ourselves (even though that’s what Carly wants),” they continued, “but yet you want the whole world to have it & are using TV to do so (even though you’ve claimed many times that you do not want to be a part of TV).” Tyler and Catelynn added they “hope” Brandon and Teresa understand how this would make them feel “stuck, confused, controlled & manipulated.”
An Apology
They then directly apologized to Carly’s parents, sharing, “We are incredibly sorry if anything” they’ve said about their “truth as birthparents” has hurt them or Carly.
“As far as speaking about adoption as a whole,” they noted, “we will always speak about adoption, share the facts, share adoptees’ great stories and adoptees’ bad stories. So we will always speak about adoption, we just won’t speak about our own adoption journey moving forward.” They added the “reconciliation effort” isn’t for them, but “for Carly & what she needs & wants.”
“So we cannot allow any of our own personal pain & insecurities to get in the way of that,” they concluded. “We’re the adults here & it’s our job to put everything aside for the best interest of Carly. Which requires open, honest & transparent communication. So we hope moving forward, you will participate in that requirement.”
'MTV's Idea'
Alongside the note, Tyler mentioned it was “MTV’s idea” for them to talk to Dr. Drew and have him facilitate getting them Carly’s song.
“It was truly heartbreaking to have something so special just dangled in front of us, to then have it ripped away like that,” Tyler noted, promising they will no longer “be mentioning” Carly or her parents anymore.
“That’s why we’re actually relieved that this episode is airing,” he concluded, mentioning the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finale airing on May 22, “so that way we can all just finally move forward.”