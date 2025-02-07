Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Confirm They're 'Pausing' Relationship With Adopted Daughter Carly After Drama With Her Parents
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, who have been vocal about issues they’ve been having with their adopted daughter Carly’s parents — are “taking a pause” from communicating with their little one.
On the February 6 episode of the hit reality show, the couple sat down with Dawn Baker, their adoption counselor, who helped coordinate Carly’s adoption to Brandon and Teresa Davis.
"Could it be that if their opinion is different than yours and they've asked for space and they've asked for things to chill and it hasn't happened, then is it the only alternative that they can see?" Dawn asked regarding Brandon and Teresa cutting communication with Catelynn and Tyler. "And you guys, again, you have to own the fact that you have a lot of power."
Tyler attempted to claim that's not true, but Dawn pointed out their social media following gives them the upper hand.
"When you put it out on the public platform, on social media, I've read the comments,” she noted. “You guys have, too. You know that people just make up their own narrative."
Catelynn reiterated to Dawn something she’s said in the press as of late — if Carly doesn’t want contact with them, they will “step back.”
"If it's coming out of Brandon and Teresa’s fear and stuff,” she continued, “whether it be insecurity or she's getting older and they're not wanting contact, I will not stop reaching out. I will not stop sending her gifts. I will not do it.”
Dawn probed more, asking if she thinks it’s fair to put this “kind of pressure” on a young teenager.
"You’ve invested a lot in the relationship that Carly’s going to remember," Dawn stated. "She can see the efforts. But, also, she’s in a really difficult position in the middle of the tug-of-war. Sometimes we have to take a step back."
The reality starlet was not on the adoption counselor’s side initially, saying if they stayed silent, it could be “forever.”
"I don't think they understand what it does," Catelynn elaborated. "I’m like, 'Have you guys ever put yourself in my shoes of what it is like?' You’ve never had to give a child to somebody and live with that for the rest of your life. You know what I mean? It’s just not fair."
Dawn then suggested the couple take a beat "for a [short] time.”
“Just allow yourself to take a pause,” she restated. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We don’t know what three months from now is going to be."
Catelynn ended up agreeing with her suggestion, confirming they will be taking “a pause” from attempting to reach out to Carly. Tyler agreed, adding he will also be taking a pause “until initiation happens" on her end.