Catelynn Lowell Claims Daughter Carly Might Want 'Nothing to Do' With Her Adopted Parents When She's Older

Catelynn Lowell claimed her daughter Carly might want 'nothing to do' with her adopted parents when she's older.

“I truly believe — in my heart of heart — I do not believe that it’s Carly who wants this,” Catelynn said on the Wednesday, April 2, episode of PodcastOne’s “Cate & Ty Break It Down” podcast when trying to explain why communication with their biological daughter was cut off . “I think it is fear-based.” When Tyler suggested it had to with “parental insecurity,” Catelynn agreed, stating, “Yes, I think there’s some infertility trauma because that’s hard not being able to have your own child. That’s hard, and it’s sad. Things have gotten more rocky as she’s gotten older.”

“When she’s older, she might want everything to do with us and nothing with them,” Catelynn quipped.

Tyler seconded this, stating they believe this is the “main fear” that’s driving Brandon and Teresa to cut them out of Carly's life.

“We always try to put ourselves in [Brandon and Teresa’s] shoes and that’s why we stayed silent for so long,” Tyler continued. “I’m trying to understand your perception as her parents, and I get why you have all these fears and stuff but I feel like for you as a parent to allow your insecurity and this fear to trump the best interest of [Carly] doesn’t make sense to me.” He added they were “always supposed to be a team,” but it’s “hard to do anything or mend anything” when they are being treated like this.