Catelynn Lowell Claims Daughter Carly Might Want 'Nothing to Do' With Her Adopted Parents When She's Older

Photo of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell claimed her daughter Carly might want 'nothing to do' with her adopted parents when she's older.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra believe their adopted daughter Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, have “parental insecurity.”

Photo of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell doesn't believe Carly wants no contact with her and Tyler.

“I truly believe — in my heart of heart — I do not believe that it’s Carly who wants this,” Catelynn said on the Wednesday, April 2, episode of PodcastOne’s “Cate & Ty Break It Down” podcast when trying to explain why communication with their biological daughter was cut off. “I think it is fear-based.” When Tyler suggested it had to with “parental insecurity,” Catelynn agreed, stating, “Yes, I think there’s some infertility trauma because that’s hard not being able to have your own child. That’s hard, and it’s sad. Things have gotten more rocky as she’s gotten older.”

In line with that insecurity, Catelynn noted Carly’s “been asking questions,” which she believes “scares” Brandon and Teresa.

Photo of Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell and Carly Davis
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell said Carly's been 'asking questions,' which scares Brandon and Teresa Davis.

“When she’s older, she might want everything to do with us and nothing with them,” Catelynn quipped.

Tyler seconded this, stating they believe this is the “main fear” that’s driving Brandon and Teresa to cut them out of Carly's life.

“We always try to put ourselves in [Brandon and Teresa’s] shoes and that’s why we stayed silent for so long,” Tyler continued. “I’m trying to understand your perception as her parents, and I get why you have all these fears and stuff but I feel like for you as a parent to allow your insecurity and this fear to trump the best interest of [Carly] doesn’t make sense to me.” He added they were “always supposed to be a team,” but it’s “hard to do anything or mend anything” when they are being treated like this.

Catelynn Lowell

Photo of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler Baltierra said it is hard to 'mend anything' with Brandon and Teresa Davis when communication's been cut off.

As OK! reported on March 31, Catelynn revealed why Brandon and Teresa have been cold toward them during the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health,’” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye.”

Catelynn added Teresa “told Dawn to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for,” before sharing Dawn requested they keep that to themselves.

“I said, ‘Well, f---, now, I’m saying it,’” Catelynn stated. “'I’m spilling it from the rooftops.’”

Photo of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell shared Brandon and Teresa Davis claimed they cut off communication with her for their 'mental health.'

Tyler shared his thoughts, saying Brandon and Teresa have his kid, but they “can’t take” his story too.

Catelynn also revealed Teresa wanted her to say sorry to Dawn — but didn't understand why.

“You need an apology?” she questioned. “For what? For me putting the truth out about how you are as a human and what you did to us. I deserve a f------ apology.”

Over the past few months, Catelynn and Tyler have voiced their grievances with Carly’s adoptive parents. For the time being, they recently agreed to put a pause in pursuing a relationship with Carly “until initiation happens” on her end. However, this is not stopping them from continuing to discuss the situation on their podcast, social media and hit reality show.

