Catelynn Lowell Admits She Would Have Made 'Different Decisions' When It Comes Picking Daughter Carly's Adopted Parents
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn Lowell gave her daughter Carly up for adoption — but she wishes she had chosen people other than Brandon and Teresa Davis to take her in.
“I would make different decisions with my choice,” the 16 and Pregnant alum boldly stated in a new interview.
Catelynn went on to explain she would have picked “a couple in Michigan” where she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, reside. She also explained the fact that Brandon and Teresa initially wanted a closed adoption should have made her not consider them in the first place. The couple ultimately did agree to an open adoption, but with the stipulation they could close it any time they deemed fit to.
“I would have picked a couple that wanted a fully open adoption from the get-go,” Catelynn shared on the topic.
Recently, Catelynn has been vocal about the issues she’s been having with Brandon and Teresa. As OK! reported, she shared the adoptive parents of Carly blocked her phone number and “completely closed the adoption.” The reality TV personality explained at the time she had asked Brandon and Teresa if Carly is the one who doesn't want any contact. If it’s not, Catelynn vowed to keep “fighting for communication” with her daughter.
“I think that I would have made the same choice because I feel like it took her away from a lot of the traumas and things that I was going through growing up, that she shouldn’t have to go through,” she shared with E! News.
One regret she does have, though, is not seeking the counsel of an attorney prior to going through with the adoption. She said having a lawyer would have been helpful to explain to her what she was signing, as she did not understand it due to her being “a literal child.”
On an Instagram Live in September 2024, Tyler echoed similar sentiments about Brandon and Teresa.
“I would not have gone through an [adoption] agency and I would have picked different parents,” Tyler said at the time. “That’s just the truth. I would have probably spent more time with the parents that we chose.” While he stated he doesn’t regret giving her up for adoption, as it was the “right thing" to do, he said he wishes he could change how he went through the process and "who I did it with.”
A new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres January 30 on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.