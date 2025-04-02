Catelynn Lowell Claims Being Part of 'Teen Mom' Is the Reason Brandon and Teresa Davis Didn't Cut Off Contact With Them Sooner

As OK! reported, on the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn revealed why Brandon and Teresa blocked her from having contact with them.

“Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health,’” the reality starlet shared. “And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye.”