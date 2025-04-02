Catelynn Lowell Claims Being Part of 'Teen Mom' Is the Reason Brandon and Teresa Davis Didn't Cut Off Contact With Them Sooner
Catelynn Lowell said being part of the Teen Mom franchise is why Brandon and Teresa Davis, the adoptive parents of Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Carly, didn't cut off contact with the pair until recently.
When asked by TooFab if she thinks having the show/a platform helped or hurt the situation with Brandon and Teresa, Catelynn said, “Honestly, part of me says that if we weren’t on the show, they would have cut off contact a long time ago. I think the show has kind of had to hold them a little bit accountable for what they promised. And I truly believe that. Usually, when a birth parent decides on an open adoption, most open adoptions close within the first five years — and that’s not because the birth parents want it to happen. It’s because the adoptive parents just do it.” She reiterated she believes Brandon and Teresa would have cut things off a long time ago had things been different in terms of who she and Tyler were. “The problem with adoption is that it’s not legally binding,” Catelynn added. “It literally is just a verbal agreement and anybody can walk from a verbal agreement.”
As OK! reported, on the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn revealed why Brandon and Teresa blocked her from having contact with them.
“Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health,’” the reality starlet shared. “And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye.”
Catelynn added Teresa “told Dawn to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for,” before sharing Dawn requested they keep that to themselves.
“I said, ‘Well, f---, now, I’m saying it,’” Catelynn stated. “'I’m spilling it from the rooftops.’”
Tyler shared his thoughts, saying Brandon and Teresa have his kid, but they “can’t take” his story too.
Catelynn also revealed Teresa wanted her to say sorry to Dawn — but she didn't understand why.
“You need an apology?” she questioned. “For what? For me putting the truth out about how you are as a human and what you did to us. I deserve a f------ apology.”
Over the past few months, Catelynn and Tyler have voiced their grievances with Carly’s adoptive parents. For the time being, they recently agreed to put a pause in pursuing a relationship with Carly “until initiation happens” on her end.