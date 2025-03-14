Tyler Baltierra Exposes Carly's Adoption Contract Amid Drama With Brandon and Teresa Davis

On his Instagram Story, Baltierra shared the “open adoption” part of the contract he and Catelynn Lowell agreed to with Brandon and Teresa Davis . “Tyler & Catelynn requested that the adoptive family be present at the hospital for the delivery and care of the baby as well as the discharge,” the document reads. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested to have pictures and updates of the baby sent to them throughout the child’s first 18 years.” It noted that Brandon and Teresa were committed to “a semi-open adoption.”

“The exchange of pictures and letters will take place through the adoption agency,” the contract continues. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested pictures and an update twice a year for 18 years.” Then, Tyler underlined the last sentence, which read, “Tyler & Catelynn have also requested annual visits with the child and the adoptive family in the future.” He put a black box around the phrase “annual visits.” Alongside the contract, Tyler shared the following message: “I’m here to share the truth, the unbiased, blind truth. Whether that truth creates a defensive, emotional reaction by some people or not, it doesn’t change the validity of said truth. FACTS are NOT SUBJECTIVE, only opinions are & most of the people hating on us for speaking about adoption are basing their opinions on false/limited information. I just hope that they remember those opinions, that they feel so necessary to share publicly, carry the potential for very damaging/hurtful accusations. So if they truly seek the correct information, they’ll listen. But if they’d rather continue to feed their own opinion-based narrative (that the algorithm has rewarded them for), then they won’t. But I just hope they realize that by not seeking the truth, they’re willfully choosing ignorance over knowledge for the sake of their own confirmatory bias.”