Tyler Baltierra Exposes Carly's Adoption Contract Amid Drama With Brandon and Teresa Davis
In the wake of drama surrounding his adopted daughter, Carly, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra shared a portion of her original adoption agreement.
On his Instagram Story, Baltierra shared the “open adoption” part of the contract he and Catelynn Lowell agreed to with Brandon and Teresa Davis. “Tyler & Catelynn requested that the adoptive family be present at the hospital for the delivery and care of the baby as well as the discharge,” the document reads. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested to have pictures and updates of the baby sent to them throughout the child’s first 18 years.” It noted that Brandon and Teresa were committed to “a semi-open adoption.”
“The exchange of pictures and letters will take place through the adoption agency,” the contract continues. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested pictures and an update twice a year for 18 years.” Then, Tyler underlined the last sentence, which read, “Tyler & Catelynn have also requested annual visits with the child and the adoptive family in the future.” He put a black box around the phrase “annual visits.” Alongside the contract, Tyler shared the following message: “I’m here to share the truth, the unbiased, blind truth. Whether that truth creates a defensive, emotional reaction by some people or not, it doesn’t change the validity of said truth. FACTS are NOT SUBJECTIVE, only opinions are & most of the people hating on us for speaking about adoption are basing their opinions on false/limited information. I just hope that they remember those opinions, that they feel so necessary to share publicly, carry the potential for very damaging/hurtful accusations. So if they truly seek the correct information, they’ll listen. But if they’d rather continue to feed their own opinion-based narrative (that the algorithm has rewarded them for), then they won’t. But I just hope they realize that by not seeking the truth, they’re willfully choosing ignorance over knowledge for the sake of their own confirmatory bias.”
- Catelynn Lowell Alleges Teresa Davis Kept 'Pictures' of Adopted Daughter Carly From Her: 'Hurtful'
- Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Slammed by Adopted Daughter Carly's Parents: They're 'Out of Control' and 'Inappropriate'
- Catelynn Lowell Shares Heartbreaking Update on Relationship With Adopted Daughter Carly: 'Fighting for Communication'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tyler sharing the adoption contract comes right on the heels of his wife making a big reveal about Teresa.
As OK! reported on March 11, Catelynn gave a live interview on social media in which she said she told Teresa the relationship she had with her and Brandon “doesn’t feel like love sometimes.” In return, she stated Teresa “got mad at her” and held off on providing photos from Carly’s birthday.
Catelynn said the move was "hurtful," as she was just “trying to be open and honest” with Teresa.
“As I said before there’s just a lot of things that people don’t know,” she added. “And I think if everybody knew the full scope of our relationship a lot of things would make sense.”
Carly has been a big part of the Conquering Chaos authors’ Teen Mom storyline this season, as they currently have no communication with her. After meeting with adoption counselor Dawn Baker, the couple decided to pause pursuing a relationship with their biological daughter at this time.