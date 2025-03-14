or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Tyler Baltierra
OK LogoREALITY TV

Tyler Baltierra Exposes Carly's Adoption Contract Amid Drama With Brandon and Teresa Davis

Photo of Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell and Carly.
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler Baltierra exposed Carly's adoption contract in the wake of drama with Brandon and Teresa Davis.

By:

March 14 2025, Updated 12:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of drama surrounding his adopted daughter, Carly, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra shared a portion of her original adoption agreement.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler currently have no communication with Carly.

Article continues below advertisement

On his Instagram Story, Baltierra shared the “open adoption” part of the contract he and Catelynn Lowell agreed to with Brandon and Teresa Davis. “Tyler & Catelynn requested that the adoptive family be present at the hospital for the delivery and care of the baby as well as the discharge,” the document reads. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested to have pictures and updates of the baby sent to them throughout the child’s first 18 years.” It noted that Brandon and Teresa were committed to “a semi-open adoption.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Carly's adoption contract
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

In her adoption contract, Tyler and Catelynn requested annual visits with Carly.

Article continues below advertisement

“The exchange of pictures and letters will take place through the adoption agency,” the contract continues. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested pictures and an update twice a year for 18 years.” Then, Tyler underlined the last sentence, which read, “Tyler & Catelynn have also requested annual visits with the child and the adoptive family in the future.” He put a black box around the phrase “annual visits.” Alongside the contract, Tyler shared the following message: “I’m here to share the truth, the unbiased, blind truth. Whether that truth creates a defensive, emotional reaction by some people or not, it doesn’t change the validity of said truth. FACTS are NOT SUBJECTIVE, only opinions are & most of the people hating on us for speaking about adoption are basing their opinions on false/limited information. I just hope that they remember those opinions, that they feel so necessary to share publicly, carry the potential for very damaging/hurtful accusations. So if they truly seek the correct information, they’ll listen. But if they’d rather continue to feed their own opinion-based narrative (that the algorithm has rewarded them for), then they won’t. But I just hope they realize that by not seeking the truth, they’re willfully choosing ignorance over knowledge for the sake of their own confirmatory bias.”

MORE ON:
Tyler Baltierra

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn was blocked by Carly's mother, Teresa Davis.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler sharing the adoption contract comes right on the heels of his wife making a big reveal about Teresa.

As OK! reported on March 11, Catelynn gave a live interview on social media in which she said she told Teresa the relationship she had with her and Brandon “doesn’t feel like love sometimes.” In return, she stated Teresa “got mad at her” and held off on providing photos from Carly’s birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler have been vocal about their issues with Brandon and Teresa on the current season of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'

Catelynn said the move was "hurtful," as she was just “trying to be open and honest” with Teresa.

“As I said before there’s just a lot of things that people don’t know,” she added. “And I think if everybody knew the full scope of our relationship a lot of things would make sense.”

Carly has been a big part of the Conquering Chaos authors’ Teen Mom storyline this season, as they currently have no communication with her. After meeting with adoption counselor Dawn Baker, the couple decided to pause pursuing a relationship with their biological daughter at this time.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.