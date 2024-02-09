'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shades His 14-Year-Old Daughter's Adoptive Parents After Followers Question His OnlyFans Career
Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra hinted at tension with his daughter's adoptive parents after followers peppered him with questions about his racy photos on OnlyFans.
Tyler, 32, and wife Catelynn Lowell, 31, welcomed Carly, now 14, in 2009 when they were both still teenagers and made the difficult decision to put her up for adoption.
Nearly 15 years later, the father-of-four doesn't seem to have the smoothest relationships with his daughter's mom and dad, Brandon and Teresa Davis, who have allowed Tyler and Catelynn to maintain a relationship with Carly.
The subject came up when a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked how he expected his daughter's adoptive parents to respond to the adult content on his OnlyFans page.
"Idk I’ll prolly just move back into a trailer park where I belong," Tyler replied sarcastically. "As far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was d--- Mother Teresa herself."
"Besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own!" he added.
This isn't the first time Tyler — who also shares kids Vaeda Luma, Novvalee Reign and Rya Rose with Catelynn — has faced backlash over his decision to contribute to the adult content platform.
On Wednesday, February 7, a follower wrote, "I really liked Tyler and Caitlin [sic] until I saw he has an OF. It's so degrading."
The reality star shot back, "Your opinion is totally valid from your perception. But I’m choosing to raise my daughters with the understanding that body’s are nothing to be shameful about."
"They’re meant to be embraced & loved in all their various forms," he continued. "Especially through the freedom of expression!"
In a separate post, he explained that he's not "shy or shameful" about his body and the fact that Catelynn is "having a lot of fun" with their work on OnlyFans makes it fun for him as well.
"We’ve been having a blast doing this together tbh!" he said. "It’s making well over 6 figures already & has stayed in the top 1%! So everyone who chooses to hate can keep on hatin & we’ll just keep on rollin I guess!"