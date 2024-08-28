'I Have Been Shut Down': 'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Baltierra Shares Heartbreaking Update on Adopted Daughter Carly

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn Baltierra has taken to Instagram to share some somber news on where things stand with her daughter Carly , whom she and husband Tyler gave up for adoption.

“One day Carly will be around to see our side and have all the facts from our side and make her choice,” Catelynn continued. “Ask questions etc. Whatever choice that is I will always support.”

Alongside a video of a woman discussing how she speaks about her daughter’s adoptive parents online, Cate shared she agreed with “all of this” and it was “so accurate.”

The MTV star clarified she wasn't “bashing” or “talking trash,” explaining it's “literally just speaking the truth about adoption, the relationships, and how it affects people involved.” “It not only affects me, my husband, and the children we are raising but it also affects Carly!” Catelynn concluded.

“ I will NEVER bash her parents,” Catelynn explained. “I will ONLY share the ways I have always tried etc. and how many times I have been shut down etc.”

Noting how Carly will “see the texts and everything from over the years,” Cate continued explaining how Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis , have kept Catelynn and Tyler out of Carly’s life.

While the adoption was open — meaning Catelynn and Tyler technically have access to see Carly once a year — they've endured countless issues with Brandon and Teresa over the years.

As fans of Teen Mom know, Catelynn and Tyler gave up Carly for adoption when they first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Since then, Catelynn and Tyler went on to have three kids of their own , all of whom they are raising themselves.

Back in May 2024, Catelynn took to her Instagram Story to share one of the bumps in the road — namely that they were not going to be seeing Carly this year.

“Adoption is wild,” Catelynn wrote at the time. “Being at the mercy of someone that can say no… (I know I chose this no need to tell me!) I will never understand how you say you can 'love' us and will always be blessed for 'us' … BUT you can't take TWO days out of your entire year to just meet up for dinner and do a park or something small? ESPECIALLY when we said we would travel to YALL?!"

Catelynn sadly went on to note they now “most likely” would not see Carly “until she’s 16.”

“And who knows if that will even happen,” she added.