Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra's Adopted Daughter Carly Seen in Rare Appearance as Church Video Leaks

In the clip, Davis shows off her impressive vocal range, as she sings a solo number in her church. She smiles at Teresa Davis , her adoptive mother, once the song concludes.

This video should speak for its self on her stance! She’s comfortable and happy in her life! It seems clear 🤷🏻‍♀️ #teenmom #fyp #fypシ #jesuslovesyou

The video comes fresh on the heels of alleged text messages the MTV stars sent to Carly's friends, which they discussed in an interview with Melissa , an adoption educator, who goes by @adoptee_thoughtsonTikTok.

Tyler explained it was “hard to ignore” the “two people” who were “trying to catfish them” due to the “information” being “so intense and concerning," which is why they felt compelled to “play their game in a way to get to the bottom of this.”

“I think one of them — the one person that supposedly goes by Jenna — this person — I kept asking her for proof because I didn’t believe her,” Catelynn shared, clearly acknowledging the messages. “And she could never send me the proof. So I was like, ‘I don’t believe you. I can’t believe you.’ But before it got to that point, she was messaging me things like the daughter we relinquished is not allowed to speak about her siblings in the home. She’s not allowed to talk about that she’s adopted.”