Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra's Adopted Daughter Carly Seen in Rare Appearance as Church Video Leaks
A leaked video of Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s adopted daughter, Carly Davis, has surfaced on TikTok.
In the clip, Davis shows off her impressive vocal range, as she sings a solo number in her church. She smiles at Teresa Davis, her adoptive mother, once the song concludes.
Video of Carly Davis
Once Carly exits the stage, she returns to sit alongside Teresa, who is sitting in the front row. The pair then share a long embrace.
The video comes fresh on the heels of alleged text messages the MTV stars sent to Carly's friends, which they discussed in an interview with Melissa, an adoption educator, who goes by @adoptee_thoughtsonTikTok.
The Text Message Scandal
Tyler explained it was “hard to ignore” the “two people” who were “trying to catfish them” due to the “information” being “so intense and concerning," which is why they felt compelled to “play their game in a way to get to the bottom of this.”
“I think one of them — the one person that supposedly goes by Jenna — this person — I kept asking her for proof because I didn’t believe her,” Catelynn shared, clearly acknowledging the messages. “And she could never send me the proof. So I was like, ‘I don’t believe you. I can’t believe you.’ But before it got to that point, she was messaging me things like the daughter we relinquished is not allowed to speak about her siblings in the home. She’s not allowed to talk about that she’s adopted.”
Tyler added they were told Carly was trying to contact them but wasn’t allowed to reach out.
“They mentioned stuff about religious stuff — kind of cultlike sounding allegations that were super concerning, which was the main thing that kinda got me and Cate worried enough to keep talking to them,” he added. “Because, like I said, the concerns and the allegations that they were saying were really hard to ignore. Even as normal parents, but especially as birth parents who don’t have a lot of information. It was scary.”
'Hopefully She'll Call Me Tomorrow'
Prior to the pair's interview, OK! reported on alleged text messages from Catelynn in which she said she was “praying” to hear her daughter's “voice."
“She’s so pretty,” Catelynn told an alleged friend of her adopted daughter. “Hopefully she’ll call me tomorrow when you guys are at lunch or something but whatever she’s comfortable with. Or even audio messaging back and forth. Or are you an Android? I don’t know if you can do voice messages or not. Just let her know like I told you earlier, though, that if she uses your phone to talk to us or whatever she wants it’ll be between Tyler and I and that’s it.”
She also promised any contact they had with Carly would remain a “secret 'till the day” she dies.