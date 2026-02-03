Catherine O'Hara Left Season 2 of 'The Studio' Due to 'Personal Matters' Before Her Untimely Death

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara's representative confirmed that her final screen performances occurred in The Studio Season 1 and The Last of Us Season 2. The actress had plans to shoot additional scenes for The Studio Season 2 but left production due to "personal matters."

Source: Apple TV/YouTube Catherine O’Hara was in Season 1 of 'The Studio.'

Reports indicate that O'Hara's remarkable performance in The Studio garnered an Emmy nomination, highlighting her talent in Hollywood satire. However, her recent passing at age 71 leaves fans reflecting on her contributions to the industry.

According to a representative speaking to Entertainment Weekly, O'Hara's last projects were The Studio Season 1 and The Last of Us Season 2. Both productions began filming in early 2024, with premieres scheduled for spring 2025. O'Hara's final appearance occurred in the Season 1 finale of The Studio, which debuted on May 21, just days after her last appearance in The Last of Us.

Source: Apple TV/YouTube The actress left production due to personal matters, according to her representative.

Following her death, reports surfaced that O'Hara had intended to participate in early scenes of Season 2. However, production sources revealed that the schedule was adjusted to exclude her part. "She was scheduled to film, but they reworked the schedule to focus on scenes without her character," a source disclosed.

O'Hara portrayed Patty Leigh, a character deeply entwined in the series narrative. Her performance resonated with audiences, and her absence in future episodes raises significant questions about the show's direction. The Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress recognized her work, though she ultimately lost to Hannah Einbinder from Hacks. O'Hara’s last screen appearance was in Colin Hanks' documentary John Candy: I Like Me, where she reflected on her friendship with John Candy.

Source: MEGA Catherine O’Hara’s performance earned her an Emmy nomination.

Kathryn Hahn, who plays Maya Mason in The Studio, expressed her admiration for O'Hara, stating, "I didn't get to work as much as I would've dreamed with Catherine."

Seth Rogen, a co-creator, producer and co-director of The Studio, shared a tribute on Instagram, recalling his admiration for O'Hara. "I told Catherine when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I'd ever had the pleasure of watching on screen," he recalled.

Source: MEGA Fans and colleagues continue to honor her legacy after her passing.