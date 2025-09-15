or
OK Magazine
What Did Hannah Einbinder Say During 2025 Emmys Speech? Everything We Know About What Got Bleeped

Photo of Hannah Einbinder
Source: CBS

Actress Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy award for her performance in 'Hacks,' but her speech wasn’t heard by viewers as parts of it were censored on-air.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy award for her performance in Hacks, but her speech at the 2025 show was only partly heard by viewers, as some of it was censored on-air.

What Did Hannah Einbinder Say During Her 2025 Emmys Speech?

Photo of Hannah Einbinder took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for the HBO series Hacks.
Source: CBS

Hannah Einbinder took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for 'Hacks.'

Einbinder took home the prestigious statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for HBO's Hacks during the Sunday, September 14, awards show. She beat out actresses in shows like The Bear, The Studio, Abbott Elementary and Shrinking.

In her speech, which went over the recommended 45-second limit, the 30-year-old gave a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their game earlier that day, before calling out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and supporting the pro-Palestine movement.

Hannah Einbinder's Speech Was Censored

Photo of Hannah Einbinder's 2025 Emmys speech was censored.
Source: CBS

Hannah Einbinder's 2025 Emmys speech was censored.

"Go birds, (expletive) ICE and free Palestine," she yelled at the audience, which was bleeped out from viewers tuning in.

Hacks star Megan Stalter seemingly stood in solidarity with Einbinder’s pro-Palestine stance, taking to the 2025 Emmys red carpet with a purse labeled with the words, “CEASE FIRE.”

Hannah Einbinder ‘Expanded’ on Her Emmys Speech Post-Show

Photo of Hannah Einbinder later expanded on her comments after accepting award.
Source: MEGA

Hannah Einbinder later expanded on her comments after accepting the award.

Following the speech, Einbinder expanded on the sentiments behind her speech, explaining the meaning behind her words.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” she told the press backstage, according to The Wrap.

The Hacks actress said she felt it was “important to talk about Palestine, because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart.”

Hannah Einbinder Has Friends Working on Gaza Frontline

Photo of Hannah Einbinder revealed that she had friends working as frontline workers in Gaza.
Source: MEGA

Hannah Einbinder revealed she has friends who are frontline workers in Gaza.

“I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and for school children, to create schools in the refugee camps,” she shared.

In addition, she clarified her pledge to Film Workers for Palestine, which was signed by 8,000 other Hollywood talents vowing to boycott Israeli film festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production amid the Middle Eastern country's military campaign in Gaza.

“Like many movements, boycotting is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment,” Einbinder explained of her decision.

