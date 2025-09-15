ENTERTAINMENT What Did Hannah Einbinder Say During 2025 Emmys Speech? Everything We Know About What Got Bleeped Source: CBS Actress Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy award for her performance in 'Hacks,' but her speech wasn’t heard by viewers as parts of it were censored on-air. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 15 2025, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy award for her performance in Hacks, but her speech at the 2025 show was only partly heard by viewers, as some of it was censored on-air.

What Did Hannah Einbinder Say During Her 2025 Emmys Speech?

Source: CBS Hannah Einbinder took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for 'Hacks.'

Einbinder took home the prestigious statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for HBO's Hacks during the Sunday, September 14, awards show. She beat out actresses in shows like The Bear, The Studio, Abbott Elementary and Shrinking. In her speech, which went over the recommended 45-second limit, the 30-year-old gave a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their game earlier that day, before calling out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and supporting the pro-Palestine movement.

Hannah Einbinder's Speech Was Censored

Source: CBS Hannah Einbinder's 2025 Emmys speech was censored.

"Go birds, (expletive) ICE and free Palestine," she yelled at the audience, which was bleeped out from viewers tuning in. Hacks star Megan Stalter seemingly stood in solidarity with Einbinder’s pro-Palestine stance, taking to the 2025 Emmys red carpet with a purse labeled with the words, “CEASE FIRE.”

Hannah Einbinder ‘Expanded’ on Her Emmys Speech Post-Show

Source: MEGA Hannah Einbinder later expanded on her comments after accepting the award.

Following the speech, Einbinder expanded on the sentiments behind her speech, explaining the meaning behind her words. “I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” she told the press backstage, according to The Wrap. The Hacks actress said she felt it was “important to talk about Palestine, because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart.”

Hannah Einbinder Has Friends Working on Gaza Frontline

Source: MEGA Hannah Einbinder revealed she has friends who are frontline workers in Gaza.