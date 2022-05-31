All Grown Up! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Gush Over Son Dylan Graduating College

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," Zeta-Jones, 52, gushed on Instagram alongside a photo of the doting mama hugging her boy tight at graduation. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Douglas, 77, also praised the 21-year-old for his achievements, calling himself "One proud dad" on his own Instagram, posted Sunday, May 29. "Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" the Basic Instinct actor added alongside a snap of the two posing together while Dylan donned his graduation attire.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000 and also share 19-year-old daughter Carys.