Drop Dead Gorgeous: Catherine Zeta-Jones' Hottest Pictures

catherine zeta jones hottest pics
Oct. 5 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Ready for Summer

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones treated her Instagram followers with a hot photo of a woman's legs sticking out of the frame.

"Officially Summer Chez Moi☀️," she captioned the post.

Showing Off Her Curves

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

In another snap from the photoset, the 55-year-old The Legend of Zorro actress sported a striped bikini that highlighted her curves. She also donned a hat as she posed for the camera.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Flaunted Her Natural Beauty

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Zeta-Jones marked a weekend in 2023 with a makeup-free selfie. The Entrapment star wore a black top that exposed her defined collarbones and flawless chest.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Aging Gracefully

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

The America's Sweetheart actress took a high-angle selfie for her followers.

"Saturday Selfie! You asked for it and here it is😂this was the best of the bunch folks. The others were full on mug shots😂seriously. Rancid to be precise. Note, added a bit of cleavage as a last resort. Happy Saturday friends," she captioned the Instagram post.

She Dominated the Summer Again

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Zeta-Jones rocked her black bikini in a December 2021 selfie, writing in the caption, "Sun’s out☀️🌞☀️🌞."

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Who's That Girl?

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

The Chicago actress looked fit and muscular in a selfie she took to share her look while wearing gray contact lenses.

Aside from maintaining her physical beauty, Zeta-Jones revealed she is practicing empowerment through aging.

“Something about getting older was that I don’t take a lot of s--- from people,” she candidly told InStyle in a recent interview. “Not that I’m snappy, or that I’m looking for s--- from people. I just don’t take it, and I don’t take it in a very gracious way. And it’s only something that comes from experience and it’s only something that comes from being 53.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones Captured Her Husband's Heart

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Zeta-Jones unleashed her beauty in a photo captured by her husband, Michael Douglas.

Is She a Real-Life Snow White?

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

In August 2021, the Ocean's Twelve star transformed into a real-life Disney princess to capture a special mirror photo.

She wrote, "Mirror mirror on the wall... Who can spot my favorite soda of all ? 😂"

Catherine Zeta-Jones Marked Christmas

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

"Last year in Bermuda I was caught shamelessly kissing Santa Claus in my bikini, 😂 totally bummed that this year he didn’t show up. I was ready, masked and waiting. Oh well, maybe next year," she wrote in a post featuring herself and a man cosplaying Santa Claus.

The Intolerable Cruelty star showed off her fit physique while rocking her black bikini during the outing.

Enjoying Her Timeless Beauty

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Zeta-Jones uploaded an overexposed selfie as she enjoyed her Sunday getaway at the time.

