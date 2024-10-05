Drop Dead Gorgeous: Catherine Zeta-Jones' Hottest Pictures
Ready for Summer
Catherine Zeta-Jones treated her Instagram followers with a hot photo of a woman's legs sticking out of the frame.
"Officially Summer Chez Moi☀️," she captioned the post.
Showing Off Her Curves
In another snap from the photoset, the 55-year-old The Legend of Zorro actress sported a striped bikini that highlighted her curves. She also donned a hat as she posed for the camera.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Flaunted Her Natural Beauty
Zeta-Jones marked a weekend in 2023 with a makeup-free selfie. The Entrapment star wore a black top that exposed her defined collarbones and flawless chest.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Aging Gracefully
The America's Sweetheart actress took a high-angle selfie for her followers.
"Saturday Selfie! You asked for it and here it is😂this was the best of the bunch folks. The others were full on mug shots😂seriously. Rancid to be precise. Note, added a bit of cleavage as a last resort. Happy Saturday friends," she captioned the Instagram post.
She Dominated the Summer Again
Zeta-Jones rocked her black bikini in a December 2021 selfie, writing in the caption, "Sun’s out☀️🌞☀️🌞."
Who's That Girl?
The Chicago actress looked fit and muscular in a selfie she took to share her look while wearing gray contact lenses.
Aside from maintaining her physical beauty, Zeta-Jones revealed she is practicing empowerment through aging.
“Something about getting older was that I don’t take a lot of s--- from people,” she candidly told InStyle in a recent interview. “Not that I’m snappy, or that I’m looking for s--- from people. I just don’t take it, and I don’t take it in a very gracious way. And it’s only something that comes from experience and it’s only something that comes from being 53.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones Captured Her Husband's Heart
Zeta-Jones unleashed her beauty in a photo captured by her husband, Michael Douglas.
Is She a Real-Life Snow White?
In August 2021, the Ocean's Twelve star transformed into a real-life Disney princess to capture a special mirror photo.
She wrote, "Mirror mirror on the wall... Who can spot my favorite soda of all ? 😂"
Catherine Zeta-Jones Marked Christmas
"Last year in Bermuda I was caught shamelessly kissing Santa Claus in my bikini, 😂 totally bummed that this year he didn’t show up. I was ready, masked and waiting. Oh well, maybe next year," she wrote in a post featuring herself and a man cosplaying Santa Claus.
The Intolerable Cruelty star showed off her fit physique while rocking her black bikini during the outing.
Enjoying Her Timeless Beauty
Zeta-Jones uploaded an overexposed selfie as she enjoyed her Sunday getaway at the time.