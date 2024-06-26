OK Magazine
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, Shows Off Her Fab Figure in a Few Swimsuits to Kick Off Summer: Photos

catherine zeta jones shows fab figure swimsuits summer photos
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Catherine Zeta-Jones is bringing the heat this summer!

To kick off the season, the actress showed off her swimsuit body on Instagram, captioning the post, "Officially Summer Chez Moi☀️."

catherine zeta jones shows fab figure swimsuits summer photos
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off her summer body on Instagram.

One of the fuzzy black and white snaps showed the mom-of-two, 54, donning a striped bikini and big hat while standing on what appeared to be a balcony.

Another shot featured a woman's legs sticking out of a pool.

catherine zeta jones shows fab figure swimsuits summer photos
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

The actress has two kids with husband Michael Douglas.

Fans raved over the shots, with one person declaring of Zeta-Jones, "Still got it!!"

"🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹 You are the most beautiful lady dear. Enjoy the sunshine ☀️," commented another social media follower, while a third called her "stunning!"

A day later, the Wednesday star upload a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in which she wore a black one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit that featured a cutout at the chest.

"Oops! You caught me posing!" she wrote alongside the sizzling image.

catherine zeta jones shows fab figure swimsuits summer photos
Source: mega

The couple married in 2000.

It's unclear where the images were taken, though the movie star and her husband, Michael Douglas, 79, recently announced they're selling their stunning New York mansion.

"When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have! Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell," the bombshell told The Wall Street Journal of daughter Carys, 21, and son Dylan, 23.

catherine zeta jones shows fab figure swimsuits summer photos
Source: mega

The stars listed the home for $12 million.

The 11,653-square-foot abode is located 20 miles away from Manhattan on a 12-acre property and features 12 bathrooms, eight en-suite bedrooms, a two-story library and a bar. Other amenities include a spacious terrace, heated indoor pool and a gym.

The real estate agent who listed the property raved that the owners have "done a masterful job in renovating the house in a cool, comfortable and modern aesthetic that preserves its original grandeur and integrity."

The Hollywood stars bought the home in 2019 for $4.5 million and are now asking a whopping $12 million for the pad.

Looking to the future, the Oscar-winning actress said she and her husband "plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," partially for work.

The Basic Instinct star recently touched on how he and his wife are enjoying a new chapter of life without their kids always being around.

"Catherine and I have been together, it’ll be 25 years this year. So it’s been a good ride and I’ve been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I’ve made," he shared. "And now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more."

