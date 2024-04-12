Michael Douglas Thought Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Was 'Too Good to Be True' When He First Fell in Love With Her
Michael Douglas was well aware that he struck gold when he met Catherine Zeta-Jones.
During a recent interview on the U.K. talk show Lorraine, the Fatal Attraction actor, 79, revealed the moment he knew the Chicago star, 54, was the one for him after they started dating.
"You know, Catherine loves golf," explained Douglas, who has been married to Zeta-Jones for nearly 24 years. "Things were looking good and I said 'What do you think of golf?' She said 'Oh, I love golf!,' and I said 'Oh, you do?' That's too good to be true."
The Hollywood power couple, who share children Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, and Dylan Zeta Douglas, 23, first met in 1998 and tied the knot in November 2000.
The Wall Street star recently revealed in an interview the cheeky move Zeta-Jones requests when she and Douglas are playing the sport together. According to the Basic Instinct actor, he has to “whip it out” if he doesn’t “hit it past the ladies’ tee" — although he noted he tends to hit his mark “most of the time.”
"There have been times when we’re playing alone, and [I] have to give her a little show because we are competitive," he explained, noting, "But only when I play with my wife.”
The Tony Award winner gave her side of the story years earlier. "We have a bet that if he ducks a shot, he has to drop his pants,” Zeta-Jones admitted during a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
“There has been an issue with paparazzi, so I make him go into the bushes. A deal is a deal," she said with a laugh.
Despite the jokes, the loved-up duo has never missed an opportunity to gush over their long-lasting romance. "I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," the matriarch said of Douglas in a 2022 interview.
"He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael," she noted. "I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great."
However, the spouses aren't without their faults. “It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," Zeta-Jones noted.
"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale," she sarcastically added.