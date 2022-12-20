Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Husband Michael Douglas Is 'Just Fine' With Her Crush On World Cup Champ Lionel Messi

It seems Argentina’s World Cup win has made Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ more than two-decade-spanning marriage a bit … Messi, with the actress seemingly flirting with famous footballer Lionel Messi in a hilarious social media post.

On Sunday, December 18, the Wednesday star took to her Instagram Story, sharing a video of her chanting “Olé, Olé, Olé!” after the South American nation’s historic victory against France.

“The best match I have ever seen, ever!!!” the Chicago actress captioned the clip, which has since garnered more than 114,000 likes. “Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you.”