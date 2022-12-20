Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Husband Michael Douglas Is 'Just Fine' With Her Crush On World Cup Champ Lionel Messi
It seems Argentina’s World Cup win has made Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ more than two-decade-spanning marriage a bit … Messi, with the actress seemingly flirting with famous footballer Lionel Messi in a hilarious social media post.
On Sunday, December 18, the Wednesday star took to her Instagram Story, sharing a video of her chanting “Olé, Olé, Olé!” after the South American nation’s historic victory against France.
“The best match I have ever seen, ever!!!” the Chicago actress captioned the clip, which has since garnered more than 114,000 likes. “Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you.”
Beyond expressing her passion for the sport, Zeta-Jones also got candid about her apparent love for Argentina’s team captain.
“You have to understand, I Love MESSI,” she continued, adding that “the best bit” is that her “husband is just fine with it.”
“No need to….so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!!” the mom-of-two concluded.
Despite her evident crush on the newly-minted World Cup champ, it seems Zeta-Jones’ marriage to Douglas is still going strong after 22 years, as the star recently opened up about her love for The Kominsky Method lead.
“I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy,” the actress spilled while attending November’s Wednesday premiere with her 22-year-old son, Dylan Douglas, one of the two children she shares with the storied actor. “He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael.”
Though Zeta-Jones, 53, said it was hard to believe her marriage to Douglas, 78, has lasted so many years, she cited looking to their children as a way of keeping a timeline on their long-lasting love.
“I can't believe it has been 22 years, but then when you see this guy you go, ‘Yeah, 22 years … that makes sense,’” she joked, gesturing to her son.