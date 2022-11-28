Catherine Zeta-Jones Admits Being Married To Michael Douglas Is A 'Crazy Thing' After 22 Years Together

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale," the actress continued, as she compared marriage to spending the big bucks on a bag she will eventually get sick of.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS & CATHERINE ZETA-JONES LIST POSH CENTRAL PARK PENTHOUSE FOR A WHOPPING $21.5 MILLION — TOUR THEIR GLAMOROUS DIGS

Zeta-Jones and Douglas first met in France in 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. After tying the knot in November 2000, the power couple was rumored to have faced several bumps in the road — including a brief split in 2013 — but managed to find their way back to each other.