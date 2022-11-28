Catherine Zeta-Jones Admits Being Married To Michael Douglas Is A 'Crazy Thing' After 22 Years Together
Honesty hour. Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't hold back from talking about her 22-year marriage to Michael Douglas.
In a new interview, published Friday, November 25, the Wednesday actress, 53, candidly explained that her marriage to the film star, 78, is far from perfect. "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," Zeta-Jones pointed out to the news publication.
"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale," the actress continued, as she compared marriage to spending the big bucks on a bag she will eventually get sick of.
Zeta-Jones and Douglas first met in France in 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. After tying the knot in November 2000, the power couple was rumored to have faced several bumps in the road — including a brief split in 2013 — but managed to find their way back to each other.
And while their 25-year age difference has been a widely talked about matter, with rumors flying that it has plagued the couple, Zeta-Jones made it clear in her interview that age is just a number.
"We'll walk around a golf course together for four hours at a time. We have a lot of serious similarities too. We were born on the same day, 25 years apart," she shared. "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that's just maths."
Despite facing their fair share of hardships behind closed doors, Zeta-Jones recently gushed about how lucky she is to have landed the Basic Instinct actor.
"I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," she praised last month. "He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."
Zeta-Jones shares Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, with Douglas, who is also dad to Cameron, 43, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.