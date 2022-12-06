Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'

“It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," the Academy Award winner explained before comparing her romance to a designer handbag.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale," she joked of her enduring love.

People previously reported on Zeta Jones’ recent remarks about the positive state of her family life.