Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Spotted At Scotty James & Chloe Stroll's Wedding In France

Though Zeta-Jones and Douglas might have gone through a rough patch in their marriage, it seems like they are better than ever.

In 2021, the mom-of-two revealed why their bond is so strong.

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together," she shared. "My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

She continued, "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."