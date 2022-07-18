Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Spotted At Scotty James & Chloe Stroll's Wedding In France
Still going strong! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were spotted attending Scotty James and Chloe Stroll's wedding on Saturday, July 16, in Cannes, France.
According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple seemed to be enjoying the sunny day with their kids, Dylan and Carys.
The Hollywood stars were also seen catching up with Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo.
In the photos, the brunette beauty, 52, sported a black sheer dress, which had stars on it, while Douglas, 77, sported a pink button-down shirt with white pants.
The pair have had a busy summer, as they celebrated their son Dylan's college graduation from Brown University in May. "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," the actress gushed on Instagram at the time. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."
Meanwhile, the Basic Instinct star added, "Congratulations Dylan! Well done!"
Though Zeta-Jones and Douglas might have gone through a rough patch in their marriage, it seems like they are better than ever.
In 2021, the mom-of-two revealed why their bond is so strong.
"First of all, we have a lot of fun together," she shared. "My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."
She continued, "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."