CBS Gives Byron Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' a Primetime Special After Late-Night Takeover
Aug. 1 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Byron Allen’s expanding role at CBS is moving beyond late night.
The network will air the Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen 20th Anniversary Special on September 29 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT, with the special also streaming on Paramount+. The two-hour program will mark the comedy panel show’s two-decade run, though participating comedians have not yet been announced.
The special arrives during an unusually prominent moment for Comics Unleashed, which began airing in the 11:35 p.m. slot after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ended in May. CBS currently airs two episodes of Comics Unleashed each weeknight, followed by two episodes of Allen’s comedy game show Funny You Should Ask.
A Post-Colbert Push
Allen Media Group pays CBS for the airtime and sells national ad inventory through a time-buy arrangement. Allen purchased the timeslot in April for “tens of millions,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
Paramount has said ending The Late Show franchise was a “purely financial” decision, though the timing drew scrutiny because the cancellation was announced days after Colbert criticized Paramount’s settlement with President Donald Trump over his 60 Minutes lawsuit, calling the payout a “big fat bribe.”
“Handing Byron Allen a primetime spotlight while the late-night landscape is still resettling after Colbert is a strategic branding move, not just scheduling,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Networks are signaling that the old late-night formula is negotiable and that they are willing to bet on personalities who bring their own audience and business machinery,” she added.
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Byron Allen’s Dual Role
Comics Unleashed first launched in syndication in September 2006. The format features Allen hosting a rotating group of stand-up comedians, who trade stories and perform bits in a talk-show-style setting.
Allen, 65, built Allen Media Group into a major company with holdings including The Weather Channel, a controlling stake in BuzzFeed and several television and digital properties. He has also described Comics Unleashed as a passion project shaped by his admiration for Johnny Carson, who gave Allen an early career break when he performed on The Tonight Show at 18.
“Allen is as much a media operator as an entertainer, and that dual identity is exactly the kind of story CBS wants attached to its brand right now,” Philip noted.
Late Night Meets Primetime
The special gives Comics Unleashed a bigger platform after ratings in the late-night slot fell following Colbert’s exit.
“The bigger picture is that primetime and late-night are no longer separate kingdoms,” Philip explained.
“As appointment viewing fragments, networks are testing which faces can travel across slots and platforms and still deliver cultural relevance,” she added. “Every one of these announcements is a positioning statement about where the network thinks attention is going next.”