CBS Gives Byron Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' a Primetime Special After Late-Night Takeover

The network will air the Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen 20th Anniversary Special on September 29 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT, with the special also streaming on Paramount+ . The two-hour program will mark the comedy panel show’s two-decade run, though participating comedians have not yet been announced.

The special arrives during an unusually prominent moment for Comics Unleashed, which began airing in the 11:35 p.m. slot after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ended in May. CBS currently airs two episodes of Comics Unleashed each weeknight, followed by two episodes of Allen’s comedy game show Funny You Should Ask.

Allen Media Group pays CBS for the airtime and sells national ad inventory through a time-buy arrangement. Allen purchased the timeslot in April for “tens of millions,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Paramount has said ending The Late Show franchise was a “purely financial” decision, though the timing drew scrutiny because the cancellation was announced days after Colbert criticized Paramount’s settlement with President Donald Trump over his 60 Minutes lawsuit, calling the payout a “big fat bribe.”

“Handing Byron Allen a primetime spotlight while the late-night landscape is still resettling after Colbert is a strategic branding move, not just scheduling,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“Networks are signaling that the old late-night formula is negotiable and that they are willing to bet on personalities who bring their own audience and business machinery,” she added.