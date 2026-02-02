CBS News Star Peter Attia May Be Fired After He Apologizes for 'Indefensible' and 'Tasteless' Emails to Jeffrey Epstein: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Attia, one of CBS' most recent hires, is already on the chopping block just three days after they brought him on board. In the latest batch of released Jeffrey Epstein files — which were dropped on Friday, January 30 — emails between the late financier and the health influencer were exposed, with Attia being referenced a whopping 1,741 times. Though he apologized for his friendship with Epstein and insisted he had no knowledge of the s-- trafficker's crimes, a source claimed it's still up in the air as to whether he will be axed from the network.

Peter Attia Apologizes for His Crude Emails to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega A new report claimed Peter Attia could be axed from CBS News after his emails to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

The brand's new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, was reportedly "initially reluctant" to give him the boot, the source said. Attia released a lengthy apology via X, claiming that when he first met Epstein at a 2014 scientific research fundraiser, the financier "grossly minimized" his 2008 charges, which included soliciting a child for prostitution. "I was incredibly naïve to believe him. I mistook his social acceptance in the eyes of the credible people I saw him with for acceptability, and that was a serious error in my judgment," Attia explained. "To be clear, I never witnessed illegal behavior and never saw anyone who appeared underage in his presence."

'I Was Never on His Island'

Source: doj/house oversight committee Peter Attia claimed he was never on Jeffrey Epstein's island or at 'any s-- parties.'

"I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me. I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it," he continued. "I was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any s-- parties."

Source: mega The health guru claimed his email about keeping Jeffrey Epstein's lifestyle a secret was being misinterpreted.

The health guru highlighted one of his most eyebrow-raising emails to Epstein in 2015, which read, "You [sic] the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul." "One line in that exchange, about his life being outrageous and me not being able to tell anyone, is being interpreted as awareness of wrongdoing. That is not how I meant it at all," the influencer stated. "What I was referring to, poorly and flippantly, was the discretion commanded by those social and professional circles — the idea that you don’t talk about who you meet, the dinners you attend and the power and influence of the people in those settings."

Peter Attia Insists He's a Changed Man

Source: @peterattiamd/instagram The wellness author called his emails 'indefensible.'