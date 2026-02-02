Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Sarah Ferguson Claims Dead Pedophile Had Secret Love Child in Shocking Email From Latest File Drop

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein could have possibly been a daddy, according to Sarah Ferguson. The ex-Duchess of York, 66, claimed in an uncovered email from the latest release of Epstein files by the DOJ that the dead pedophile seemed to have a secret love child 15 years ago.

Sarah Ferguson Congratulated Jeffrey Epstein on His New Baby

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein corresponded via email several times over the years.

In a note dated September 21, 2011, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent Epstein well-wishes. “Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson penned, referencing the beloved 2000s communications service Blackberry Messenger. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," she continued.

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke and Duchess of York have crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein on more than one occasion.

In a separate email, the children's book author appeared to become angry at Epstein for disappearing, accusing him of only staying pals with her so he could “to get to Andrew.” “I did not even know you were having a baby,” she added. Epstein was friends with the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, and Ferguson for years until his 2019 death.

Source: DOJ Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson wrote about daughter Princess Eugenie in an email sent to Jeffrey Epstein.