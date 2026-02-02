Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Sarah Ferguson Claims Dead Pedophile Had Secret Love Child in Shocking Email From Latest File Drop
Feb. 2 2026, Updated 11:12 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein could have possibly been a daddy, according to Sarah Ferguson.
The ex-Duchess of York, 66, claimed in an uncovered email from the latest release of Epstein files by the DOJ that the dead pedophile seemed to have a secret love child 15 years ago.
Sarah Ferguson Congratulated Jeffrey Epstein on His New Baby
In a note dated September 21, 2011, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent Epstein well-wishes.
“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson penned, referencing the beloved 2000s communications service Blackberry Messenger.
“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," she continued.
In a separate email, the children's book author appeared to become angry at Epstein for disappearing, accusing him of only staying pals with her so he could “to get to Andrew.”
“I did not even know you were having a baby,” she added.
Epstein was friends with the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, and Ferguson for years until his 2019 death.
Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are No Longer Able to Use Their Royal Titles
As a result of Andrew and Ferguson's association with the s-- trafficker, the ex-couple was stripped of their royal titles by King Charles III last year and was forced to give up their longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge.
In other bombshell emails that were unleashed, Ferguson even jokingly asked Epstein to marry her and made some astonishing remarks about her daughter Princess Eugenie.
"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," Ferguson's alleged email from January 2010 read.
Sarah Ferguson Made a Weird Comment About Daughter Princess Eugenie
Ferguson also offered to set up "VIP" tours of Buckingham Palace for Epstein and the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.
In another message to the felon from September 2009, the Weight Watchers ambassador suggested that he marry a woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."
As for her crass comment about Eugenie, 35, Epstein messaged Ferguson sometime in 2010 and asked her about joining him in New York City.
She replied: “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”
Eugenie, who was just 19 at the time, had been vacationing with now-husband Jack Brooksbank.