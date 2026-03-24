Politics Donald Trump Ally Stephen Miller Caught Letting Out Huge Sigh in Front of President's Face: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump ally Stephen Miller went viral for letting out a huge sigh as the POTUS spoke about his Iran war. Lesley Abravanel March 24 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller was captured on camera letting out a deep sigh while President Donald Trump spoke during an event in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, March 23. Speaking at a roundtable event highlighting the progress of the Memphis Safe Task Force, the president justified his military strategy regarding Iran, claiming their missile capabilities were growing so quickly that a strike was necessary before they became "virtually impossible to stop.” As Trump spoke, Miller, also his top immigration advisor, was filmed in a viral moment in which he turned his head away and let out a deep sigh.

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Stephen Miller sighs as Trump talks about his war against Iran.pic.twitter.com/Dq0s8eX2o5 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 23, 2026 Source: @clashreport/X

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Source: MEGA Stephen Miller was seen sighing in an awkward moment.

Miller quickly collected himself and turned back toward the POTUS, following effusive remarks by his embattled FBI Director, Kash Patel. Despite the viral nature of the sigh, Miller later used his speaking time at the same event to praise his boss. “What President Trump put together has never been rivaled in history; that’s how you get things done,” Miller gushed. “He chooses people based on their skill, their competence, their ability, their determination, their dedication, and their loyalty, and you’re seeing the results.”

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Source: MEGA Many commented on the viral video.

The incident has sparked significant social media commentary, with some critics speculating it showed internal disagreement over the administration's war rhetoric. "I guess even @StephenM doesn’t agree with the stupid war. I guess he’d rather just focus on hurting immigrants," noted popular Trump critic Ed Krassenstein. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told The Daily Beast, “The glue sniffing interns at The Daily Beast have finally sniffed too much glue and are now spending their time bizarrely analyzing videos of Stephen breathing. This is weird, even for the morons at The Daily Beast who regularly pump out flaming piles of trash and call it writing.”

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Source: MEGA Stephen Miller praised his boss during the event.

Miller has been under social media scrutiny since the war in Iran began, primarily due to his 2024 X posts, one of which said on November 1, 2024, “To anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala’s top advisor. Liz wants to invade the whole Middle East. Kamala = WWIII. Trump = Peace.” Miller also posted on October 21, 2024, “KAMALA WILL SEND YOUR SONS TO WAR.”

Source: MEGA Stephen Miller was blasted by Thom Tillis.